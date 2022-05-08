Real estate transactions for the week of May 8, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Over $400,000

Brown, Hugh H. to Justin Neal and Cheryl Neal, 3656 Peakwood Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $550,000 04/18/2022

Endurance Franklin LLC to Benson Property LLC, 2322 Carolina Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $624,500 04/22/2022

Roberts, Andrew L. III to Christopher D. McGill and Christine G. McGill, 2730 Yellow Mountain Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $500,000 04/20/2022

Stateson Homes LLC to Wesely Williams and Whittney Williams, 213 Savannah Dr. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $505,580 04/22/2022

Thomasson, William S. and Samantha Thomasson to Matthew W. Patterson and Chelsea F. Patterson, 4216 Cravens Creek Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $602,000 04/22/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Burnleigh RD LLC to David B. Carson Jr. and Sara J. Farthing, 3006 Burnleigh Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $360,000 04/22/2022

Hawks Point Investments LLC to Stuart C. Carlson and Casey L. Carlson, 1614 Memorial Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $367,850 04/18/2022

Spradlin, Terrie L. and Carl S. Lyle Jr. to Alice Baker and Jeffrey S. Baker, 3508 Pinnacle Ridge Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $350,000 04/18/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Ahmed, Faiz J. and Kiren A. Ahmed to Roshan Acharya, 604 Janette Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $215,000 04/22/2022

Carlson, Casey L. to Amy N. Dangelico, 2434 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $220,000 04/18/2022

Depas, Karl C. to Edward Hilton Sr. and Ria E. Hilton, 2457 Meadowbrook Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $212,000 04/21/2022

Downtown Holdings LLC to Pedro Bracero Jr. and Amy Zambrana, 3331 Valley View Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $249,950 04/22/2022

Hylton, Thersia K. to Beverly K. Reger, 1978 Ashley Ln. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $205,700 04/18/2022

Providence Properties LLC to Angelica Flanders and Nicholas O. Papaioannou, 2633 Springhill Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $203,000 04/21/2022

Simmons, Brandon S. and Kelsea L. Nichols to Jeremy R. Loftis and Caitlyn V. Abare, 2002 Kenwood Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $225,000 04/22/2022

Sperger, Susan L. to Gary M. Millar, 2369 Carlton Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 04/18/2022

Tice, George M. and Joyce B. Tice to Gregory G. Scheunemann and Meredith Scheunemann, 4434 Pheasant Ridge Rd. S.W. Unit 108 Roanoke VA 24014, $219,950 04/20/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Blevins, Bettie J. and James E. Burnett Estate to TNT Rental Properties LLC, 530 Fieldale Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $112,000 04/22/2022

Brewster, Mitchell R. Jr. to Chasity N. Waldron, 3318 Thurman Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,900 04/19/2022

Drew, Wanda L. to Rachelle Etienne, 1225 10th St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $110,000 04/22/2022

GFFE LLC to Rita Lee Peoples, 2529 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $150,000 04/20/2022

GGM of Virginia to Kathryn S. Shotwell and Chelsea Arthur, 1319 Liberty Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $123,200 04/22/2022

Hoffman, Joshua E. to Domonic Harvey-Williamson, 2930 Ravenwood Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $135,000 04/21/2022

Lopez, Aylan A. to Linda Schiller, 905 Old Vinton Mill Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $170,000 04/22/2022

Martin, Esther A. to Frederick B. Daugherty Jr. and others, 728 Normandy St. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $180,000 04/22/2022

Professional Foreclosure Corp of VA to Trung OAA Properties LLC, 2613 Marr St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $165,000 04/21/2022

Proffit, Donald R. and Annette Proffit to Rosebrough Enterprises LLC, 2519 Spring Rd. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $108,500 04/20/2022

Robertson, Ricky Lee and Lisa E. Robertson to Timothy S. Lunceford and Anne Lemon Lunceford, 516 Mapleton Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 04/22/2022

Smith, James W. Jr. and Mary E. Stewart to Dharamjit Singh, 2822 Forest Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $100,000 04/19/2022

Star City Investments LLC to Marissa R. Tracey and Jeff A. Tracey, 3658 Round Hill Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $199,950 04/22/2022

Thompson, Garnett J. Jr. to Sam Chac and Chi Lee, 1524 Cove Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $112,000 04/21/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

BAIM 4 LLC to F&S Home Innovation LLC, 1215 Grayson Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $69,900 04/19/2022

Bbayse Homes Inc. to Trung Cao, 814 Dale Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $75,000 04/21/2022

Emon Properties LLC to Madeline Q. Osterhaus, 2546 Denniston Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $90,300 04/18/2022

Hairston, Kimberly D. to FCHB Inc., 614 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $52,000 04/21/2022

Hodge, Brenda to Richard Huffman, 5124 Morwanda St. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $57,500 04/21/2022

Leftwich, Douglas L. and Larry A. Leftwich to Shantell R. Edmonds, 312 Patton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $90,000 04/22/2022

Professional Foreclosure Corp of VA to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, 1008 Stewart Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $60,954 04/20/2022

Trustee Services of VA to Star City Investments LLC, 1709 Fairhope Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $54,000 04/22/2022

West University LLC to Ronald B. Terry III and Deilo Woody, 334 Tazewell Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $69,950 04/21/2022

Roanoke County

Over $500,000

Andersen, Katherine J. to C. Wayne Dowden and Lauren M. Dowden, 5846 Sailsbury Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $810,000 04/22/2022

Hadden, Robert L. and Eileen K. Bartels-Hadden to Correy J. Menzel and Katherine E. Menzel, 5659 Sullivan Ln. Roanoke VA 24012, $500,000 04/22/2022

Lumsden, Gary L. to John W. Kirk III and Cambrai S. Kirk, 3807 Saul Ln. Roanoke VA 24014, $650,000 04/19/2022

Tuckland LLC to Dogwood Spirit LLC, 5029 Crossbow Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $575,000 04/18/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

Brown, John D. and Katherine B. Brown to Jeffrey C. Rorer and Ashley Rorer, 6228 Saddleridge Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $405,000 04/21/2022

Ocana, Jacquelynne to Shirley R. Basham, 1123 Gaston Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $403,000 04/20/2022

R. Fralin Homes II LLC to Harold F. Dorsey, 2702 Russlen Dr. Salem VA 24153, $452,950 04/18/2022

Roanoke Equity Improvements LLC to David H. Campbell and Louis H. Terpstra, 5700 Equestrian Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $445,000 04/19/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Johnson, Ronnie and Linda S. Johnson to Cynthia A. McDearmon, 5621 Penguin Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $370,000 04/19/2022

Nasta, Thomas and Joan N. Nasta to Gary Lumsden, 2440 Charing Cross Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $358,750 04/19/2022

Peyton, Fatima to Meng Chen and Haidong Yan, 4243 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 04/22/2022

Pickart, Judy to Cierra I. Boyle and Anna L. Sullivan, 7495 Fernway Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $335,000 04/22/2022

Strom, Peggy to Eric Pfeifer, 6804 Stonington Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $302,225 04/18/2022

Tinker Creek Developers LLC to Bob W. Hood and Ruby E. Smith, 1334 Swansea Ct. Roanoke VA 24019, $329,500 04/20/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Afton P. Scott and Alec W. Manning, 6334 Greenway Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $271,000 04/18/2022

Germain, Casey R. to Travis W. Soyars and Kerri K. Nafzinger, 7181 Scarlet Oak Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $220,500 04/21/2022

Holladay, Amanda K. and Frankie M. Dogan Estate to Shannon Oswalt, 6307 Pine Tree Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $234,950 04/18/2022

M.W. Dunbar Construction Inc. to David L. Chrisman and Veronica M. Chrisman, 1814 Terry Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $259,500 04/21/2022

Mowles, Rebecca J. to Esther A. Martin, 3904 Kentland Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $297,000 04/22/2022

Privitera, James M. to Rena Lasch, 228 South Pollard St. Vinton VA 24179, $215,000 04/20/2022

Rorer, Jeffrey C. and Ashley C. Rorer to Sarah Golusky, 3894 Vauxhall Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $275,000 04/21/2022

Silvus, Norma L. and others to Ryan W. Zambrello and Samantha N. Dowling, 723 Dexter Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $245,000 04/19/2022

Stasik, Sarah and Christopher P. Stasik to Tammy L. Dillon, 8535 Willett Ln. Bent Mountain VA 24059, $235,000 04/20/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

ACB4LLC to Anthony Soucek, 6826 Bent Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $150,000 04/21/2022

Azar, Stephanie to Desert Flower LLC, 7223 Woods Crossing Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $149,950 04/20/2022

Berlin, Ann M. to Deborah C. Argabright, 8416 Stoney Corner Ln. Roanoke VA 24019, $122,000 04/19/2022

Griffith, Terry L. to Cynthia A. Rust, 5260 Crossbow Cir. Unit 15C Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 04/20/2022

Huffman, Carol R. and Doris K. Huffman to Elysa E. Noon and Joseph F. Noon III, 3141 Valley Stream Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $190,000 04/21/2022

Renovation Specialists LLC to Vyana L. Turner, 2425 Mayfield Dr. Roanoke VA 24014, $176,000 04/22/2022

Robinson, Alexis S. to Kenneth J. Parrish and Barbara J. Parrish, 3520 Timberline Tr. Roanoke VA 24018, $111,800 04/18/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

Prillaman, John K. to BLJ & Associates LLC, 5321 Grandin Road Ext. Roanoke VA 24018, $55,000 04/20/2022

RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction, 2961 Matthew Dr. Vinton VA 24179, $55,000 04/22/2022