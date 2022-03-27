Real estate transfers for the week of March 27, 2022

The Roanoke Times lists real estate transfers from the Roanoke Valley weekly as a matter of public record.

Over $300,000

Harder, Wesley to Laurence T. Vetter and Desislava Y. Vetter, 2415 Nottingham Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $850,000 03/09/2022

Hill, Preston C. to Zachary C. Tinsley, 2510 Crystal Spring Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $469,000 03/07/2022

Mincon Inc. to LG Holdings LLC, 609 & 619 Centre Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24016, $625,000 03/08/2022

Robinson, Thomas E. and Lisa M. Robinson to George Ray Snow, 2931 Avenham Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24018, $465,000 03/07/2022

Wrestling, Christopher J. to Benjamin Breshears, 3716 Cravens Creek Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 03/11/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

Arrington, Anne M. to Oliva E. Johnson and Samuel L. Hughes, 2611 Alberta Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $261,000 03/10/2022

Casazza, John A. to James C. Rogers Jr., 2855 Spessard Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $205,000 03/07/2022

Damron, Thomas A. to Dennis J. Wert and Linda Kay Cunningham, 3813 Fleming Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $210,000 03/11/2022

Kelso, Tracy C. to Lloyd L. Woods, 4073 Southmont Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $235,000 03/07/2022

Makey, Jean H. to James P. Nachazel, 2511 Livingston Rd. S.W, Roanoke VA 24015, $215,000 03/11/2022

Sycamore Forest LLC to Kristin L. Klemm, 406 Arbutus Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $204,000 03/07/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

Astare LLC to Ervin C. Arnold and Sherry Arnold, 826 Hartsook Blvd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $192,010 03/09/2022

Atkins, Jason P. to Savanna V. Huffman Sewell, 2912 Burton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $149,450 03/08/2022

Bartholomew, Elaine C. to Dallas R. Stacy, 1513 Archbold Ave. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $162,350 03/11/2022

Clowser, Pat and others to Southwood Management Inc., 1035 Beechwood Dr. S.W. Roanoke VA 24014, $120,000 03/11/2022

Cobb, Travis B. and Leanne R. Cobb to Karin S. Bashore, 12 Frances Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $191,000 03/07/2022

Cundiff, Elizabeth J. to Jenny Y. Portillo-Cedillo and Davis Martinez Nolasco, 5150 Hazelridge Rd. N.W. Roanoke VA 24012, $190,000 03/08/2022

Divers, R. Donald to Jonah Palmieri, 137 & 139 Princeton Cir. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $183,000 03/07/2022

Downtown Holdings LLC to Sintoria M. David, 1924 Staunton Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $125,000 03/07/2022

Golden Dove Investments LLC to DCTS Holdings LLC, 1015 Chapman Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $99,800 03/11/2022

Hall, Dalton M. to Melody R. Ouellette, 1105 Montrose Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $125,000 03/11/2022

Riley, Charles B. Jr. to Brian M. Kenney and Elisabeth C. Kenney, 2132 Ranch Rd. NW Roanoke VA 24017, $185,000 03/08/2022

Villarejo, Yoel to Buena Ventura Vasquez Mejia, 220 Nancy Dr. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $178,000 03/10/2022

Wickham, Jill E. to Alyse Metz, 908 Winchester Ave. S.W. Roanoke VA 24015, $185,000 03/07/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

ARD Properties LLC to AFODL Inc., 421 Church Ave. S.E. Roanoke VA 24013, $59,477 03/07/2022

Basham-Nellum, Kenneth K. to Yu Hui Cen and Han Vay Ly, 624 McDowell Ave. N.W. Roanoke VA 24017, $65,000 03/09/2022

Dickenson, John R. to Kenneth J. Dupin and Joy S. Dupin, 1139 2nd St. S.W. Apt. 2 Roanoke VA 24016, $83,500 03/07/2022

Karim, Gaby H. to L.T. McGhee & Co., 2810 Cannaday Rd. N.E. Roanoke VA 24012, $98,000 03/07/2022

Owen, Dorothy W. and others to John W. Porterfield Jr., 1428 Craig Robertson Rd. S.E. Roanoke VA 24014, $63,000 03/07/2022

Roanoke County

Over $500,000

Black, Robert L. II and Lauren M. Halkowich-Black to Thomas W. Kershul and Liesel M. Kershul, 8370 Newport Rd. Catawba VA, 24070, $650,000 03/11/2022

Vance, Jaynne to Rebecca J. Currie, 7010 Campbell Dr. Salem VA 24153, $599,500 03/07/2022

$400,000 to $500,000

FCHB Inc. to Afterburner Inc., 8116 Webster Dr. Roanoke VA and 7887 Enon Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $413,000 03/10/2022

Joyce, Mary Elizabeth to Anita D. Bradley and Michael A. Bradley, 6265 Smokey Ridge Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $459,000 03/07/2022

Montgomery, Arthur to Ronnie L. Lynch and Holly B. Hunt, 4306 Kings Chase Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $410,000 03/08/2022

Powledge, Darrell and Laura Jo Powledge to Brian P. Tully and Elizabeth M. Tully, 7017 Mountain Spring Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $478,000 03/08/2022

R. Fralin Construction LLC to Jennifer L. Robertson and James W. Robertson, 4996 Warrior Dr. Salem VA 24153, $473,183 03/11/2022

$300,000 to $400,000

Combs, Lillie B. to William Huber and Lynn Huber, 3933 Alleghany Dr. Salem VA 24153, $310,000 03/11/2022

Cressman, Charles P. to Lisa D. Nelms, 6107 Sulgrave Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $350,000 03/11/2022

Griffith, Jack W. and Karen H. Griffith to Brandon Bernard and Shana Bernard, 4043 Snowgoose Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $360,000 03/07/2022

Hill, Larry T. to Preston C. Hill, 7535 Williamson Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $399,900 03/10/2022

Needham, Daniel R. Jr. to Melvin D. Newman Jr. and Sandra J. Newman, 3247 Bradshaw Rd. Salem VA 24153, $300,000 03/11/2022

Nesbit, Weston R. to Baoquan Guo, 4634 Whipplewood Ct. Roanoke VA 24018, $306,000 03/09/2022

North Roanoke Swim Club Inc to Star Valley Properties and Entertainment LLC, 5257 North Spring Dr. Roanoke VA 24019, $300,000 03/10/2022

Palmieri, Natalie R. to Ramon R. Vasquez and Elva R. Mejia, 6456 North Barrens Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $340,000 03/09/2022

Strauss Properies LLC to ARS Properties LC, 5301 Bernard Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 03/11/2022

Urlik, Susannah to Felix Ahenkorah, 4203 Hannah Belle Way Roanoke VA 24018, $300,000 03/11/2022

West, Matthew B. to Antonio Alberto P. Torres and Adanay P. Alegre, 1708 Ashbury Dr. Roanoke VA 24012, $380,000 03/08/2022

$200,000 to $300,000

4005 Chaparral Dr. LLC to Amanda L. Huff and Christopher A. Huff, 4005 Chaparral Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $234,700 03/10/2022

Barry C. Compton Inc. to Lori Buchanan and Jordan Rose, 5617 Capito St. Roanoke VA 24019, $260,000 03/08/2022

Bernard, Brandon C. to Naser H. Hendi, 4522 Hazel Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $295,000 03/07/2022

Brown, Connie E. to Brandon E. Musick and Alyssa R. Musick, 4425 Fontaine Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 03/10/2022

Chipp, Travis S. and Regina Chipp to Erica L. Roberts, 4448 Keefer Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $238,500 03/10/2022

Delp, Cindy to Joseph Booan and Lisa J. Booan, 1034 Skyview Rd. Salem VA 24153, $239,000 03/11/2022

Dill, Stephen R. to Mai Tran and Hoai Billly Thai Nguyen, 3320 Pamlico Park Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $265,000 03/07/2022

Harden, Terry L. and Crystal L. Harden to Travis S. Chipp, 4224 Challenger Ave. Roanoke VA 24012, $233,000 03/10/2022

Kidd, Jenny H. to Ellen C. Linderose, 2917 Elderwood Rd. Salem VA 24153, $252,300 03/11/2022

Klemencic, Fred B. and Linda E. Klemencic to 3395 Londonderry Ln. LLC, 3395 Londonderry Ln. Roanoke VA 24018, $250,000 03/09/2022

Krug, Richard O. and Tracy Krug to Maximilian K. Murphy and Hannah B. Kinder, 3719 London Cir. Roanoke VA 24018, $270,000 03/09/2022

Lugar Land LLC to Courtside Investment Solutions LLC, 7533 Williamson Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $280,000 03/08/2022

Manning, Rebecca L. Estate and Erin D. Manning to Timothy McGuire, 4015 Mockingbird Hill Rd. Roanoke VA 24012, $220,000 03/09/2022

MGB Properties of Roanoke to Jonathan K. Somers and Dana L. Somers, 727 Goodland Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $290,000 03/11/2022

Pascoe, James D. and Judith R. Pascoe to Preston S. Hawley, 4043 Crawford Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $225,000 03/09/2022

$100,000 to $200,000

American Advisors Group to N&D Construction LLC and Selvin R. Carranza Cedillo, 763 Hugh Ave. Roanoke VA 24019, $170,200 03/07/2022

Clowser, Pat and others to Southwood Management Inc., 3634 Bunker Hill Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $120,000 03/11/2022

Crowe, Roy M. Jr. to FCHB Inc., 420 Ingal Blvd. Salem VA 24153, $193,000 03/08/2022

Hill, Preston K. and Maggie Lee Hill to Marie L. Kerley, 3405 Richards Blvd. Roanoke VA 24012, $182,200 03/11/2022

Hutchens, Elizabeth to BLJ & Associates LLC, 2821 McVitty Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $155,000 03/08/2022

Irondale LLC to Hengar Homes LLC, 6635 & 6637 Wood Haven Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $145,000 03/10/2022

Jackson, Alisa A. to Jason K. Reed, 5521 Daytona Rd. Roanoke VA 24019, $100,000 03/08/2022

Plymale, Justin L. to WCB Holdings LLC, 6932 Bent Mountain Rd. Roanoke VA 24018, $140,000 03/11/2022

Shepherd, Michael L. and Deborah T. Shepherd to Deven L. Shepherd and Mackenzie E. Beard, 3741 Whispering Ln. Roanoke VA 24014, $125,000 03/10/2022

Smith, Corey J. and Kyle M. Smith to Bear-Hart Inc., 2974 Winterberry Dr. Roanoke VA 24018, $189,900 03/10/2022

$50,000 to $100,000

2917 Beldon Drive Land Trust to Jason Guthrie, 2917 Beldon Dr. Salem VA 24153, $95,000 03/10/2022

FC Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 2024 Heys Ln. Vinton VA 24179, $50,000 03/11/2022

RFC2017 Land LLC to R. Fralin Construction Inc., 4996 Warrior Dr. Salem VA 24153, $55,000 03/11/2022