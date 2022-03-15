Rebranded retail store to replace Stein Mart at Tanglewood Mall

A newly rebranded retail store will soon occupy a prominently located, large-scale space that's currently vacant at Tanglewood Mall, Roanoke County's economic development office announced Tuesday.

Interior renovations are underway at the former Stein Mart with Burlington Department Store as the mall anchor location's future tenant.

Burlington Department Store is the new name for Burlington Coat Factory, which has a Roanoke city location at 2935 Hershberger Rd.

An employee of the Roanoke store said the current location will close permanently on June 1 when the Tanglewood site is scheduled to debut.

"Burlington is an American national off-price department store retailer, and a division of Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation with 740 stores in 40 states and Puerto Rico," according to a corporate statement issued with the county's announcement.

Blackwater Resources, a real estate investment and management group based in Birmingham, Alabama, owns Tanglewood Mall.

The 1970s-era mall covers nearly 800,000 square feet and more than 58 acres on Electric Road in one of the county’s busiest commercial areas. Like many 20th century large-scale commercial malls, it has gradually lost anchor tenants as national retailers have suffered or gone out of business amid changing consumer shopping habits.

“This continues the growth momentum … in the ongoing redevelopment of Tanglewood," said John Abernathy, president of Blackwater Resources, in the statement that announced the retail store shift.