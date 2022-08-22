Red Lobster restaurant unexpectedly closes in Roanoke

Patrons looking forward to shrimp and crab legs at the Red Lobster in Roanoke on Sunday were greeted with a surprising announcement, taped to the glass of the restaurant’s doors:

“Due to unfortunate circumstances, this location will be permanently closed.”

Those circumstances, a Red Lobster spokesperson said in an emailed statement Monday, have to do with the restaurant's lease.

“The lease is ending and we were unable to reach an agreement with our landlord,” the statement said. “We understand the impact this situation has on our guests as well as our employees’ ability to work. We have provided transfer options for our team members at this location.”

The restaurant at 3529 Franklin Road was in business for more than 43 years, during which it was the scene of countless retirement and birthday parties, with innumerable cheddar biscuits devoured by its many loyal customers. Closing it was an “incredibly difficult decision,” the statement said.

One patron said the restaurant’s employees were just as surprised by the closure as the customers.

“The waitresses came out and said, ‘We are closed, not just for today, but for good,’” the patron told the Roanoke Times on Sunday. “The employees went to work today, and I’m not sure if there was a sign on the door or they had a meeting, but they were told today they are closed for good.”

“It's always discouraging when anyone loses their job," said Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge. "It impacts not only them, but their perhaps their family and others,” Howard said in a phone interview.

On Monday, if you tried to call the restaurant’s phone, no one picked up. Instead, a recording announced the closure and thanked its patrons.

“We would like to thank our guests for their loyalty over the years and look forward to serving you at a different location,” the recording says. “To search for the nearest Red Lobster, please visit our website at redlobster.com.” [The two Red Lobster restaurants closest to the Roanoke Valley are in Christiansburg, at 75 Peppers Ferry Road, and in Lynchburg, at 3425 Candlers Mountain Road.]

According to the city’s online real estate geographic information system, the Red Lobster parcel on Franklin Road is owned by Phoenix Partners II LLC, which purchased the property in 2018.

That company also owns the Public Storage property adjacent to the restaurant lot, as well as the large property directly behind it, which is home to Franklin Square.

The Public Storage lot and building used to house a Kmart. Phoenix Partners renovated the old retail store after 2018, when the Roanoke Board of Zoning Appeals approved the permit request.

Howard said the closure of chain restaurant locations is reflective of a nationwide trend kick-started by the COVID-19 pandemic – “the Great Resignation.”

“One of the greatest challenges that we have in the hospitality and tourism industry is workforce,” he said. “It doesn't matter what the business is. It could be any kind of service-related business that is being affected by the lack of personnel that is needed to run them.”

Several Facebook users have already shared their disappointment about the nature of the closure online.

Johnny Camacho, a Roanoker who said he produces the Roanoke Comedy Fest and the Star City Street Performer Expo, wrote an obituary for the seafood joint.

“Red Lobster, better known by its friends and family as ‘I guess that’s fine,’ passed away peacefully at the age of 42,” Camacho’s Facebook post reads. “Perhaps best known for the cheddar biscuits it brought to functions whether anybody asked it to or not, it was Red Lobster’s tireless work on diabetes and trans fat research that characterized its quiet philanthropy. […]It is survived by brothers Golden Corral and Red Robin. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you sing a tearful sea shanty while staring out a north-facing window.”

“I’m wholly sympathetic toward the people who unceremoniously lost their jobs,” Camacho said Monday. “I hope my words are interpreted in the humorous manner that they were intended.”

“I personally know several people that loved eating at the Red Lobster,” Howard said. “And I can tell you that they're going to certainly miss it.”