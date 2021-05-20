 Skip to main content
Regal to reopen area movie theaters Friday
Two Regal movie theaters in the region are slated to reopen on Friday.

The Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke and the Regal New River Valley & RPX in Christiansburg are the latest theaters to welcome film buffs back following lengthy closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cineworld, Regal's parent company, announced in October plans to temporarily suspend operations at all of its U.S. theaters.

At the time, the company cited challenges in the “theatrical landscape” caused by COVID-19, continued closures in key markets such as New York and a lack of new releases as factors in its decision.

Regal has already reopened a number of its theaters across the country. Information about Regal's health and safety protocols can be found on the company's website.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

