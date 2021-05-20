Regal to reopen area movie theaters Friday

Two Regal movie theaters in the region are slated to reopen on Friday.

The Regal Valley View Grande in Roanoke and the Regal New River Valley & RPX in Christiansburg are the latest theaters to welcome film buffs back following lengthy closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cineworld, Regal's parent company, announced in October plans to temporarily suspend operations at all of its U.S. theaters.

At the time, the company cited challenges in the “theatrical landscape” caused by COVID-19, continued closures in key markets such as New York and a lack of new releases as factors in its decision.

Regal has already reopened a number of its theaters across the country. Information about Regal's health and safety protocols can be found on the company's website.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.