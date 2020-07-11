Regional banks aggressive with PPP lending

There were other controversial aspects, including the issuance of large loans to well-capitalized, publicly traded companies, some of which paid back the money. Borrowers were required to certify that they needed the money, but banks weren’t required to double-check.

The consensus among bank officials interviewed for this story was that the recipients they assisted were truly in need.

Pinnacle Bank of Nashville, which bases its Virginia operations in Roanoke, cited one of its clients, New Vista Montessori School, as an example.

When the pandemic hit, the Roanoke school closed its doors and canceled events that had been intended to generate income for the nonprofit enterprise. “No school, no income,” Pinnacle Bank wrote in a report published on the bank’s website. The article quotes the school’s director as unwilling to terminate staff and grateful for the PPP loan.

The school has since reopened, according to Melissa Dragoo, assistant director. Dragoo declined to reveal the loan amount, which isn’t stated in the newly released records.