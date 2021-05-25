Regional commission panel recommends Jeremy Holmes for top job

Longtime Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission employee Jeremy Holmes is set to succeed Wayne Strickland as head of the governmental organization, according to commission paperwork.

Holmes confirmed Monday that the commission is scheduled to consider him for the top post at a 3 p.m. meeting Thursday. He occupies the No. 2 job at present.

The executive director’s job will open on July 1 with the departure of Strickland, who announced in March he is leaving after 42 years. Thursday’s meeting agenda says a search committee examined a number of candidates before selecting Holmes to succeed Strickland and then forwarded the recommendation to the executive committee, which concurred. The final decision rests with the full commission.

Holmes, 44, has a bachelor’s degree in English from Roanoke College and a master’s degree in the humanities from Hollins University. He later worked in bookstores and in the circulation department of The Roanoke Times before joining the commission staff as director of RIDE Solutions in 2006. In that role, he is the commission’s alternative transportation programming chief. He took on an additional role of associate executive director in January.

The commission, which is more than 50 years old, organizes the efforts of local governments to collaborate on regional issues. It provides technical reports and administrative support to a variety of work teams whose efforts touch transportation, economy, land use, tourism, water, recreation, broadband, food and other topics. Its members are the counties of Alleghany, Botetourt, Craig, Franklin and Roanoke, the cities of Covington, Roanoke and Salem and the towns of Clifton Forge, Rocky Mount and Vinton.

