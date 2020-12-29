Regular vaccine clinics are planned for Roanoke region

A second and much larger shipment of vaccines arrived Tuesday that will allow the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts to protect more EMTs, paramedics and other vulnerable health care workers from COVID-19.
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the health districts, said a shipment of 1,200 doses arrived moments before her weekly news briefing.
She said clinics will be held this week in Salem and Covington for first responders, and next week health care workers who do not work for Carilion Clinic and LewisGale will begin to get their shots.
Weekly shipments will allow the health districts to offer clinics for first doses and to schedule people for their second dose, she said.
Morrow said the local health districts gave out 280 doses of their 300-dose shipment during the first clinic last week.
“In an ideal world we would have used all 300 doses. But for every clinic, there is going to people who don’t show,” she said.
Morrow said she received word from the state Tuesday that contracts are in place with long-term care providers so that CVS and Walgreens can begin wide-scale vaccinations of staff and residents. She did not know if that had already started locally.
She said most of the 20 current outbreaks in the districts are in long-term care, "which is why it is so important for us to get that vaccine into those facilities."
The Virginia Department of Health began last week to post information about vaccine distribution but had not updated the information Tuesday. As of Monday morning, 41,709 people had received the first round of the two-dose vaccine. The state has distributed 227,425 doses.
Virginia has 282,500 health care workers and 158,000 long-term care residents and staff who are eligible for the vaccine in the first phase.
Both Carilion and LewisGale began two weeks ago vaccinating their staffs. The state reports that about 1,600 Roanoke County residents and 1,400 Roanoke residents have had an initial dose. Also, 395 people living in Salem, 731 in Montgomery County, 292 in Botetourt County and 342 in Franklin County had a dose as of Monday morning.
Morrow said the biggest challenge so far has been learning a new vaccine management aystem that requires pre-screening for recipients. She thinks most of the problems have been worked through.
The clinics are closed to the public and to the media.
She described how it felt to give out the first shipment.
“It’s a really emotional feeling to know that you have in your hands a tool that can end this deadly pandemic that we have been experiencing. That was quickly followed by a sense of we need to really make sure we get this vaccine into arms as quickly, as safely and as effectively as we can,” she said. “Logistically, as you can imagine, is challenging, but we are up to the challenge.”