Regular vaccine clinics are planned for Roanoke region

The Virginia Department of Health began last week to post information about vaccine distribution but had not updated the information Tuesday. As of Monday morning, 41,709 people had received the first round of the two-dose vaccine. The state has distributed 227,425 doses.

Virginia has 282,500 health care workers and 158,000 long-term care residents and staff who are eligible for the vaccine in the first phase.

Both Carilion and LewisGale began two weeks ago vaccinating their staffs. The state reports that about 1,600 Roanoke County residents and 1,400 Roanoke residents have had an initial dose. Also, 395 people living in Salem, 731 in Montgomery County, 292 in Botetourt County and 342 in Franklin County had a dose as of Monday morning.

Morrow said the biggest challenge so far has been learning a new vaccine management aystem that requires pre-screening for recipients. She thinks most of the problems have been worked through.

The clinics are closed to the public and to the media.

She described how it felt to give out the first shipment.