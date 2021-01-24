Regulatory route becomes more complicated for Mountain Valley Pipeline

“I think it will certainly slow the process, and if the process is slowed enough, it could lead the developers to cancel or modify their plans.”

A new direction for FERC?

The most recent slow-down came last Tuesday, when FERC considered an application by Mountain Valley to expedite construction on the first 77 miles of the pipeline in West Virginia.

To the surprise of many, FERC deadlocked 2-2 on the company’s request to bore under streams along the segment, rather than use a trench-digging method that is currently stalled by a legal challenge from environmental groups.

Boring would have allowed Mountain Valley to complete the segment and begin shipping gas up to the point where it connects with another pipeline, then on for distribution, while work continued on the rest of the 303-mile line.

With the tie vote, the request was neither approved nor denied, putting it in a state of limbo.

Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox said the matter could be considered a second time. But the chair of FERC has the sole authority on whether to place items on the panel’s meeting agenda.