Regulatory route becomes more complicated for Mountain Valley Pipeline

The journey of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, up and down precarious mountainsides and under rocky streambeds, was never an easy one.
Now, the natural gas pipeline is facing an increasingly difficult passage through legal and regulatory roadblocks.
A sixth lawsuit challenging the project’s federal permits — which were recently restored after being set aside by an earlier round of litigation — was filed Wednesday. On the same day, the inauguration of President Joe Biden foreshadowed more uncertainty at agencies long perceived to be friends of the pipeline.
Biden on Thursday named commissioner Richard Glick as chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, putting a Mountain Valley critic in charge of the presidentially appointed panel that governs pipelines.
And as the crossing of hundreds of streams and wetlands in the buried pipeline’s path grows more complicated, Mountain Valley has indicated it might abandon its initial plan and seek a new kind of permit that could further slow an already delayed construction schedule.
No one obstacle alone is likely to kill the pipeline, according to Carolyn Elefant, a Washington, D.C., attorney who once worked for FERC and now represents landowners opposed to pipelines.
But FERC could take a new look at Mountain Valley “through the prism of a new administration and new administrative policies,” she said.
“I think it will certainly slow the process, and if the process is slowed enough, it could lead the developers to cancel or modify their plans.”
A new direction for FERC?
The most recent slow-down came last Tuesday, when FERC considered an application by Mountain Valley to expedite construction on the first 77 miles of the pipeline in West Virginia.
To the surprise of many, FERC deadlocked 2-2 on the company’s request to bore under streams along the segment, rather than use a trench-digging method that is currently stalled by a legal challenge from environmental groups.
Boring would have allowed Mountain Valley to complete the segment and begin shipping gas up to the point where it connects with another pipeline, then on for distribution, while work continued on the rest of the 303-mile line.
With the tie vote, the request was neither approved nor denied, putting it in a state of limbo.
Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox said the matter could be considered a second time. But the chair of FERC has the sole authority on whether to place items on the panel’s meeting agenda.
The commission is now headed by a Democrat, Glick, who in the past has said Mountain Valley should not be allowed to resume construction on the $6 billion project until it has all of the required permits in hand. One approval has been stayed by a federal appeals court, and others are facing legal attacks.
Glick is assuming control of what some believe will be a different FERC, one that is not as inclined to support fossil-fuel initiatives.
“This is an important moment to make significant progress on the transition to a clean energy future,” Glick, who previously served as the Democratic counsel for the U.S. Senate’s energy and natural resources committee, wrote in a tweet following his appointment.
Glick has an “in-depth understanding” of the company’s efforts to complete construction of a project that is 92% done, Cox wrote in an email Friday.
“Mountain Valley continues to assess the necessary and appropriate steps to achieve project completion; and we look forward to resolving MVP’s outstanding issues, completing construction, and bringing this important natural gas pipeline into service to meet public demand,” the email stated.
Pipeline opponents, however, are optimistic that new attention to a pipeline’s impact on the environment, landowners and climate change will transform a regulatory system that in the past has been beholden to the fossil fuel industry.
Russell Chisholm of Giles County, co-chair of the Protect Our Water, Heritage, Rights coalition, said that if that happens at FERC, “We can hope that the pattern of jumping when MVP snaps their fingers is finally ending.”
Assessing the 'best path'
On his first day in the White House, Biden revoked a key permit for Keystone XL, a controversial pipeline that would transport crude oil from Alberta, Canada, into Montana and then down to the Gulf Coast.
“The United States must be in a position to exercise vigorous climate leadership in order to ... put the world on a sustainable climate pathway,” read an executive order signed by the president.
Because Keystone’s permit was for crossing the U.S.-Canada border, Biden was not in a position to take similar action with other pipelines.
But the executive order also instructed federal agencies to start reviewing and reinstating more than 100 environmental regulations that were weakened or eliminated by former President Donald Trump.
“The president has executed a sharp, 180-degree course change from his predecessor’s pro-fossil fuel policies,” Steve Weiler, a Washington, D.C., attorney who represented utilities in FERC cases, said in a statement.
It was unclear how a nearly-completed pipeline such as Mountain Valley might be impacted by the changes. But the joint venture of five energy companies bankrolling the project is facing some of the same issues with water body crossings that confronted Keystone.
Last April, a federal judge in Montana struck down a streamlined permitting process used by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that allowed both pipelines, and many others, to cross streams and wetlands.
The Army Corps did not properly evaluate the possible harm to endangered species when it drew up guidelines for what’s called a Nationwide Permit 12, the judge ruled. The U.S. Supreme Court later ruled that the ban on the permitting process only applied to Keystone, at least until an appeal can be heard.
Mountain Valley faces a separate legal challenge, on procedural grounds, of its own Nationwide Permit 12. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put the permit on hold in November, finding that environmental groups were likely to prevail when the case is decided later this year.
Now, the company is considering calling it quits on the nationwide permit.
“In light of the stay, Mountain Valley is evaluating regulatory options, including seeking individual permits in lieu of reliance on NWP,” lawyers for the company wrote in a Jan. 11 motion to delay briefing in the case.
A decision was expected within two weeks, the motion stated. Cox said Friday that Mountain Valley was “continuing to assess our best path forward.”
If that path involves individual permits, the Army Corps would conduct a more detailed, stream-by-stream analysis of what’s called an open-trench crossing method. Under that process, a stream or river is temporarily dammed while a trench for the pipeline is dug along the exposed bottom. The pipe is then buried and water flow is restored.
Mountain Valley has already received FERC permission to bore under some water bodies, including the Roanoke River. Boring does not require an individual or nationwide permit from the Army Corps.
Individual permits take more time and money, and Mountain Valley would likely not meet its goal of finishing the pipeline by the end of the year if it goes that route, according to Height Capital Markets, an investment banking firm that has been following the project.
Extension moving forward
Despite all the hurdles in its way, Mountain Valley is continuing work on the 303-mile pipeline, which will extend from northern West Virginia and through the New River and Roanoke valleys before connecting with an existing pipeline near Chatham.
Plans for an extension, which would run for another 77 miles from Chatham into North Carolina, are also moving forward.
On Jan. 15, Mountain Valley filed eminent domain cases in Virginia and North Carolina, seeking to take the land it needs for its Southgate extension after it was unable to strike deals with the owners.
Voluntary easements have been acquired from almost 75% of the landowners, and discussions are continuing with the rest, MVP Southgate spokesman Shawn Day said.
In addition to bringing eminent domain cases against hold-out property owners, Mountain Valley has also named the Transcontinental Pipeline as defendant in some of the cases.
Also known as Transco, the pipeline was built years ago. It extends from the Gulf Coast to New York City, and MVP Southgate is proposed to run alongside it for some of its 77-mile route.
Transco holds property or easement rights along some of the route, Day said. “We continue to work with Transo to coordinate our development plan in areas where both companies will have facilities,” he wrote in an email.
A spokesman for Williams Companies, which owns Transo, declined to comment Friday.
Difficult choices
In addition to bringing a new presidential administration into the pipeline picture, last Wednesday was marked by the latest legal challenge to Mountain Valley’s permits.
Wild Virginia, six other environmental groups and the Monacan Indian Nation asked the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse a decision by the Bureau of Land Management, which granted a right of way for the pipeline to cross through the Jefferson National Forest.
Other lawsuits filed since last September have questioned the Forest Service’s amendment of its resource plan to allow the pipeline, the water crossing permits, and a finding by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that protected species of fish and bats would not be jeopardized by the project.
After all the approvals were struck down or suspended, Mountain Valley spent two years getting new permits from the various agencies. Then came the second wave of lawsuits.
This time around, there’s also the question of what federal agencies now headed by Biden appointees will do, should another permit be invalidated and sent back to the drawing board.
Republicans still hold a 3-2 edge on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. That will likely change this summer, when the term of commissioner Neil Chatterjee expires.
Meanwhile, the stock of Equitrans Midstream Corp., the main partner in the Mountain Valley joint venture, has taken a tumble since FERC failed to approve the company’s request to bore under streams in West Virginia. Shares had fallen 18% by the end of the third trading day after the meeting.
With a new Biden appointment and more changes on the way, pipeline developers may be facing some difficult choices, according to Vera Neinast, a former lawyer at FERC who now specializes in oil and natural gas regulation from the Houston law office of Akin Gump.
“At the end of the day, I think the pipeline has to decide,” Neinast said.
“If your project is going to cost more than you thought it would, and you’re not going to be able to collect the revenue from shippers that you thought you could, then the pipeline has to make the decision as to whether it’s economical to continue forward.”