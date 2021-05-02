Researchers embark on ramp rescue

Ed Daniels, who began growing ramps on his own West Virginia farm after noticing the depletion of the wild population foraged by his family for generations, provided Meyer with about 25 pounds of ramps to get started.

Daniels said he’s grown concerned about ramps becoming endangered. He expects more rules and regulations may be imposed on foraging, something he looks forward to as it might help to protect the plant. He prefers to sell in small volumes to customers who want to cultivate the plant themselves.

Earlier this year, Daniels got a call from someone in Pennsylvania looking to buy 300 pounds of ramps. Though he offered $9 to $10 a pound, Daniels said he passed. His priority is the longevity of his plants, and selling such a large quantity could threaten that.

But Meyer was his ideal customer. One of the reasons she wanted to establish a ramp population at Savage Acres was to educate more people about the plant. Meyer was able to share the bounty of ramps she received from Daniels, leading about seven others to grow the plant on their properties.

“Establishing cultivated populations, even expanding their range into our area, that really can reduce some of the pressure on the wild harvest,” Savage said.