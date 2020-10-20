Retailers, haunted houses deal with a new fright: a Halloween muted by the pandemic

“We’re experiencing a lot of hesitation,” Slomczewski said.

He expects children will dress up whether they stay at home or go to a socially distanced trunk-or-treat event.

“All they know is that it’s Halloween and that’s one time I get to dress up [as] something really cool and get candy,” Slomczewski said. “I don’t think the parents are going to take that away from them, other than maybe not as much local neighborhood trick-or-treating.”

But it’s unclear if as many adults will be buying costumes this year.

In the early months of the pandemic, Slomczewski hoped things would be back to normal by Halloween. Obviously, he said, that didn’t happen. Now he’s hoping for a late surge of customers anxious to get out of the house.

“We’re ready to take care of them, but only time is going to tell this year because everything is so last minute,” Slomczewski said.

Halloween typically makes up 25% to 30% of business, he said. The store usually doesn’t get really busy until close to the holiday, but Slomczewski said traffic was down probably 30% from where it would normally be in mid-October.