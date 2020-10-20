Retailers, haunted houses deal with a new fright: a Halloween muted by the pandemic

Teresa Martin makes a habit of asking customers at her Roanoke costume shop how they plan to spend Halloween. But this year, the owner of Fantasy Creations said few have solid plans.
The COVID-19 pandemic still has many in “lockdown mode,” Martin said. She anticipates fewer people will host friends at home, and it’s unclear how many bars and restaurants that typically hold Halloween parties will go ahead with them.
“I do expect to see less activity, less people going out,” Martin said.
Local costume shops and party stores that rely on Halloween sales say the outlook this year is uncertain since the pandemic has forced many to alter or cancel their spooky celebrations. Haunted houses in the region, however, say attendance has been good so far.
Martin did recently hear that Big Lick Comic-Con is holding a Halloween party at the Berglund Center on the holiday. Martin was surprised but said the event will surely be good for business.
Fantasy Creations normally offers costume rentals, but this year it’s retail only. Dressing rooms are closed. The door on which Martin usually hangs fliers advertising Halloween events is largely bare.
Halloween is a big event for Fantasy Creations; Martin said it typically makes up about half of her annual business.
“That’s like my Christmas,” she said.
But Martin said she is not overly concerned about a decline in Halloween shoppers. She believes Fantasy Creations will be fine so long as it maintains the support of year-round customers.
The National Retail Federation projects Halloween consumer spending to reach $8.05 billion this year, an 8% decrease from 2019. Last year 172 million U.S. adults planned to celebrate Halloween, while this year that number is about 148 million, according to annual surveys.
Companies that bring temporary pop-up stores to cities across the country have responded to the pandemic differently. Spirit Halloween opened 1,400 stores this year, according to the company, including locations in Roanoke and Christiansburg. Meanwhile, Party City opened only 25 Halloween City stores this season, none of them local to the region.
Steve Layman, owner of Party Central in Blacksburg, said Virginia Tech students account for the largest portion of his customer base. He’s still waiting to see whether the college crowd patronizes his store in its usual numbers.
Halloween is a compressed shopping season, Layman said, with the big rush typically occurring over the 10 days leading up the holiday.
“I don’t want them [the students] to break the rules and do stupid stuff. I want them to play by the rules,” he said. “But at the same time I want to make enough to be able to pay for my inventory.”
Layman ordered his Halloween inventory in January, before the pandemic took hold in the United States.
“There’s no question in my mind I’m overstocked,” he said.
Party Central has a few trendy items that will really only be good for one season — it’s unlikely anyone will be dressing up as Joe Exotic from the Netflix hit “Tiger King” by 2021. But overall, Layman said the store offers primarily Halloween staple items that he could put back on shelves next year if they don’t sell this time around. Full costumes have been less popular the last few years, so he’s been prioritizing accessories instead.
Many Halloween vendors offer a deal in which customers can purchase their inventory early in the year but don’t have to pay the bill until November, Layman said.
“Of course it’s going to be a bit of a trick this year to have enough in sales to cover your inventory costs,” he said. “That’s kind of what I’m shooting for is to break even this year. If I can do that, I’ll feel pretty good.”
With Halloween falling on a Saturday and also a full moon, Craig Slomczewski, owner of Fun Times Party Warehouse in Salem, had been expecting strong sales. But now he foresees a significant decline in business.
He said it seems people are still undecided about how they’ll mark the day, if at all. Some are struggling to find places to celebrate.
“We’re experiencing a lot of hesitation,” Slomczewski said.
He expects children will dress up whether they stay at home or go to a socially distanced trunk-or-treat event.
“All they know is that it’s Halloween and that’s one time I get to dress up [as] something really cool and get candy,” Slomczewski said. “I don’t think the parents are going to take that away from them, other than maybe not as much local neighborhood trick-or-treating.”
But it’s unclear if as many adults will be buying costumes this year.
In the early months of the pandemic, Slomczewski hoped things would be back to normal by Halloween. Obviously, he said, that didn’t happen. Now he’s hoping for a late surge of customers anxious to get out of the house.
“We’re ready to take care of them, but only time is going to tell this year because everything is so last minute,” Slomczewski said.
Halloween typically makes up 25% to 30% of business, he said. The store usually doesn’t get really busy until close to the holiday, but Slomczewski said traffic was down probably 30% from where it would normally be in mid-October.
Slomczewski said he’s encouraging people to shop local, supporting businesses like his that are open year-round, not just for Halloween. He noted that Fun Times offers custom masks to match a costume or with a picture of the smile hidden behind it.
No more hands-on haunts
Once he consulted guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and met with the Montgomery County Health Department, Tim Meadows determined that the Hexed Haunted Attraction in Elliston would open for the 2020 season.
But it required several changes, said Meadows, the main operator of the haunt. Two rooms were closed because they were tight spaces where people would bump into one another, a no-no in the era of social distancing. Rather than shorten the length of the haunt, the cornfield and junkyard sections outside were expanded.
Meadows described Hexed Haunted Attraction as traditionally being “a very in-your-face haunt.” Not this year, though.
A hands-on ultimate experience — fake blood and shaving cream were involved — was shelved. He said some guests have been disappointed, saying it should be no problem if they sign a waiver. Health guidelines say otherwise, Meadows pointed out.
Masks are required of guests and employees and temperature checks are conducted. At least every hour, if not more frequently, food-grade disinfectant is sprayed on high-touch areas, Meadows said.
Turnout is probably down slightly, he said, but attendance is still pretty strong.
“We figured it would be a lot worse than it is, but I guess people are just wanting to get out,” Meadows said.
Scott Gibson, co-owner of Terror Manor LLC, said his Roanoke haunt has been busy. He’s hoping to match last year’s number of some 4,000 guests.
A number of precautions are in place, Gibson explained. Guests are instructed to use hand sanitizer at several points and to wear masks, and temperature checks are conducted on everyone. Staffers are also screened each night. Actors with elaborate makeup wear face shields and actors donning character masks have a mask placed inside the mouth. The building is sprayed down every day prior to opening and surfaces are regularly wiped down.
Months into the pandemic, Gibson said people seem to be accustomed to wearing a mask, using hand sanitizer and remaining socially distant. He said guests don’t even need to be reminded.
Since getting in a guest’s personal space is out this year, Gibson said various technology elements — a blast of air, sound effects, lasers — were added to the haunt this year. But of course, actors are still doing “a quick jump scare” from a distance.
Though the experience is somewhat different, Gibson said guests have been suitably terrified. The staff conducts surveys of guests after they’ve made it through the attraction, and he said the overall rating has been an 8.2 out of 10 thus far.
Gibson said he’s pleased with how things are operating.
“Knock on wood, so far so good,” he said.
