Ridge View Bank plans to build headquarters on Franklin Road in Roanoke

Ridge View Bank, a relatively new banking presence in the Roanoke Valley, will build its headquarters where the Red Lobster restaurant closed recently on Franklin Road in Roanoke, the company confirmed Tuesday

As first reported by The Roanoke Times in November, Ridge View Bank is a division of Pennsylvania-based CNB Bank, which sees the Roanoke region as a rich expansion opportunity. The company started its expansion to the area with a downtown Roanoke loan office and now also operates one of those at Smith Mountain Lake. A branch is under construction in Salem.

The bank revealed the future location of its main office and headquarters late Tuesday afternoon, several hours after The Roanoke Times told the company it planned to reveal the Franklin Road location in a story.

Ridge View Bank President Carrie McConnell did not return three messages left at her office Monday and Tuesday seeking comment.

Last week, the city released a developer’s plan to build a two-story office building slightly south of the Red Lobster structure after its demolition. Located at 3531 Franklin Road, it will “become headquarters to a large, new-to-market financial institution providing substantial investment and employment to the Roanoke area,” the proposal said.

Although those records did not name the bank, Ridge View Bank’s parent company had notified the state Bureau of Financial Institutions in April that it planned to open a branch at 3531 Franklin Road in Roanoke. State officials told the bank they had no objection.

The location fronts Franklin Road near where a former Kmart was converted into storage units.

Giving further detail, the project description adds that “the new office building will represent a multimillion dollar investment by the owners and be positioned in a highly visible location directly in front of the large acre block of property held by the Applicant for future development.”

The project appears on the Roanoke Planning Commission's Oct. 10 meeting agenda. Commissioners will consider a request to change the zoning designation for the land.

The bank's news release said the building with span 17,000 square feet and should be completed in 2024.