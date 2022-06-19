Rise and fall

Consumer confidence plummeted in the second quarter of 2022 as inflation climbed to a record high and squeezed household budgets, according to a new poll from Roanoke College’s Institute for Policy and Opinion Research.

The Virginia Index of Consumer Sentiment dropped to 58.2, down almost 11.5 points from February, which marked the second-biggest slide in ratings since the institute started the quarterly tracking poll in 2018.

The index had been at a high until the onset of the pandemic. It’s lost 39 points since then.

The newest report, which reflects a survey conducted from May 15 to 26, comes amid a robust hiring market and a shrinking unemployment rate that is close to returning to pre-pandemic norms.

But that is being drowned out by rising prices and diminished purchasing power. Inflation hit a four-decade high of 8.6% last month. In the institute poll, close to half of all respondents said their household finances were worse off today than one year ago, and only one out of four people felt it was a good time to commit to purchases of large, durable goods.

“Unfortunately, concerns about rising prices are overwhelming the economy’s positive aspects,” said Alice Louise Kassens, a senior analyst with the institute and Roanoke College’s John S. Shannon Professor of Economics.

“Markets will work out supply chain issues, another factor in rising inflation rates, and price growth will eventually slow,” she said, “but with the size and interdependencies of the global economy, that will take some time.”

Virginians did appear to feel relatively optimistic about the future compared to national indicators. The Virginia Index of Consumer Expectations was at 63.6. That was a drop from the prior quarter but more than 8 points above the national index for the same period.

Still, only one-third of respondents said they felt an upturn in the economy was on the horizon. Most expected rising prices to continue through 2022 and beyond.

Those findings came at the same time that a new report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that consumer prices jumped up 1% in May, on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared to a 0.3% rise charted in April.

The higher prices ran the gamut of goods with indexes tracking the costs of food, shelter and gasoline being the biggest drivers, according to the June 10 analysis.

The Associated Press reported that the cost of groceries was almost 12% higher than one year ago — a rise not seen since 1979 — and gas prices surged by almost 50% in the same period.

Such strains are the primary factor in the slumping consumer mood, said the recent report from the Roanoke College institute.

Those findings are in line with other, national surveys. The University of Michigan found that national consumer sentiment plunged to a historic low in early June.

The Roanoke College institute poll, released June 7, reflected interviews with 648 Virginians. Most respondents were selected through randomized phone calls but some were also drawn from online panels.

The survey results had a sampling error of plus or minus 4%, according to the final report released. More information about the poll and the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research can be found online at roanoke.edu/a-z/institute_for_policy_and_opinion_research.

