Rise of electric vehicles leaves Roanoke Valley company newly energized

There’s a new type of super highway set to unfurl across the country — 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations, poised to be built by 2030, an unprecedented pace of expansion kickstarted by a major federal infrastructure bill.

The move, which will grow the nation’s inventory of public charging stations by fivefold, aims to create the first, coast-to-coast network of electric vehicle chargers along America’s interstates and highways.

It will also create a rush of demand for the complex infrastructure needed to power the network. In Roanoke, a local company with a long track record of supporting power grids is now positioning itself to be a player in that movement.

“The whole thing kind of started with us asking how we can help our customers be more efficient,” explained Shankar Mukherjee, head of the Virginia Transformer Corp.’s development team that spearheaded the project. “What are their pain points?”

“We’re seeing explosive growth in electric vehicle charging stations. 500,000 additional charging stations to be deployed. That’s going to be huge for both the construction market, and for consumers like you and I to get more access to electrical charging.”

“So we looked at how these things were getting done now. We got a lot of input from our customers. Then we figured out how to make it easier for our customers to install power.”

The result is Virginia Transformer’s first product designed specifically for electric vehicles. The E2V (electricity to vehicle) unit cuts out weeks of installation work and sourcing headaches for charging companies.

The Roanoke firm, which has long been the biggest U.S.-owned maker of power transformers, believes it’s the first to introduce such a service to the market. Orders are being taken now with the first, fully customized units expected to be ready for site installation around New Year’s.

Virginia Transformer’s plant in Troutville will be leading the work. The company is adding 30 new jobs, taking the facility from a staff of about 85 to about 115, and investing in a renovation to create two new production lines that will serve the E2V brand.

The renovation will take the plant from a facility that previously focused exclusively on making parts for transformers to one with end-to-end capabilities that can create E2V units from start to finish. Virginia Transformer, as a privately held company, doesn’t publicly share financial details or sales projections.

But spokesman Kevin Lowery said the time and resources invested into developing the E2V speaks to their anticipation of the demand for better electric vehicle infrastructure.

“We are very, very bullish on this market,” Lowery said. “That we can confidently say. This will not be a field of dreams; a build it and hope they will come. We know it’s coming. There are so many factors going on in the world right now that we know it’s coming.”

Power pack

The newly forged E2V packs a punch. The model unit clocks in at a whopping 14,000 pounds, and occupies a footprint that runs 8 feet by 9 feet by 14 feet.

Inside, sits a transformer, a product well familiar to Virginia Transformer, which marked its 50th year in business just last year.

But, in addition to that signature equipment, it also incorporates high-voltage breakers, switchgears and distribution circuits — everything needed to pull electricity from the power grid, step it down to the intensity needed for a customer’s equipment (and avoid dangerous power surges in the process) and, finally, funnel it into the charging stations that end users will hook up to when their car needs some juice.

The unit brings together a list of features that charging station producers previously had to source and assemble themselves. That made for a time-consuming process in an era when the industry is trying to move with speed.

Building out a charging station previously could take anywhere from four to six months, said Mukherjee.

That estimate included a window of three to four weeks just to do the on-site installation of the supporting conduits and equipment — equipment now combined into one neat package in the E2V.

It’s akin to the difference between being forced to buy and wire together all the individual parts for a new car battery versus being able to buy an already made battery that’s ready to be dropped into your engine.

“We came up with a solution that integrates all the components of the power infrastructure they need and makes it plug-and-play,” Mukherjee said. “So instead of having to do all this complex installing for the feed, we will just ship them a unit, they will drop it into the site, connect the power and they’re ready to go. In less than a day.”

That’s a day for installation, Lowery underscored, compared to up to a month previously.

The E2V idea was made a priority by Virginia Transformer leaders earlier this year. Mukherjee led a team of 20 to 30 staffers to engineer the configuration for the integrated power unit.

The push produced a working model within about five months. Virginia Transformer operates sites in three states and three countries. But much of the work for E2V happened at its Roanoke headquarters, something CEO Prabhat Jain highlighted.

“Our team here in Roanoke saw the opportunity and how our technologies can meet the market’s needs, quickly developed a concept, and then moved to building our first prototype which we’re showing to customers in the market to a very warm reception,” Jain, who’s led the company since 1982, said in a statement.

“It’s exciting to see how the team seized an opportunity and are helping to address a real need in the country as the necessary infrastructure is built,” he added.

National push

The rollout of the E2V comes at a time when a national push is being made to expand access to electric vehicle charging and make the zero-emission cars more viable for drivers.

In a federal infrastructure package adopted last fall, $7.5 billion was earmarked to build out the nation’s charging network with a goal of installing a station every 50 miles along the interstate system.

The logistics of getting a car charged up on long drives is one of the often cited impediments to growing the number of electric vehicles on the road. Public charging stations — particularly fast chargers that can do the job in minutes instead of hours — aren’t yet plentiful. The conundrum has given rise to its own term, “range anxiety,” or fear of running out of charge.

The announcement of the federal investment in charging infrastructure aims to combat that problem, and entice more people to try the more eco-friendly mode of transport. President Biden’s administration has set a goal of getting electrical vehicles to make up half of all new car sales by 2030.

If reached, that target could mean 48 million electric vehicles will be in use in the U.S. at that point, up from fewer than 3 million today, according to one estimate from global management consultancy McKinsey & Company.

Currently, cars and trucks account for nearly one-fifth of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions, added that same firm. U.S. leaders are striving to slash that number.

The environmental component is part of what made E2V “really near and dear” to those who worked on it, said Mukherjee.

“We can help actual consumers, like you and I, save energy and be more green,” he said.

In addition to charging stations aimed at the public, the industry is also growing to serve more organizational fleets, from major shipping businesses to government agencies, who are making the switch to electrical in order to go green and cut fuel costs.

“There are a lot of things going on,” Mukherjee reflected. “The products we have come up with can serve all of those different markets.”

Each E2V unit is customized to suit the user’s needs and site specifications, he noted, making it an adaptable tool. Looking ahead, Virginia Transformer is also now moving to adjust the design to serve other fast-growing sectors with unique energy needs, like bitcoin mining operations and data centers.

The company’s plant in Troutville, located on Smorgon Way, will be the lead facility on producing the E2V but the work could expand to more locations as the line grows. The Botetourt County facility is hiring now to fill jobs that range from production staff to office support for the E2V.

The speed at which Virginia Transformer moved from identifying a problem to creating a solution for these chargers represents a strength it will continue to draw on as the market evolves, said Lowery. Virginia Transformer has prided itself on being able to deliver products for clients with the shortest lead times in the industry.

That agility is central to the company’s philosophy as it continues to ask itself how it can help energy customers move into the new future that lies ahead, he said

“That [efficiency] is a big point of difference for us,” Lowery said, “and it’s something that we’ll be leveraging a lot more moving forward.”