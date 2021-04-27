Roadwork costs on the rise in Roanoke County

Before accepting an additional $1 million to complete the project, Roanoke County leaders voiced concern Tuesday over the increasing cost of a road expansion planned on Virginia 419 near Tanglewood Mall, hoping heightened project costs do not become a trend.
The cost to expand Fallowater Lane by less than one-fourth of a mile — from Electric Road and up a hill to connect with Chevy Road — has increased from an early Virginia Department of Transportation estimate of $2.5 million and now sits at $4.3 million, Roanoke County Transportation Planning Administrator Megan Cronise said during a regular meeting of the county supervisors.
“This is something we’ve seen over the last several years,” Cronise said. “Project costs continue to escalate. When we apply for funding back in 2017 and we’re getting to construction in 2021, a lot changes in that time.”
Supervisor Paul Mahoney expressed concern that the project would become even more expensive during construction.
“I can see some difficulties with building a road up Fallowater,” Mahoney said. “I anticipate some challenges.”
Acquiring rights of way to build the new road cost less than expected, and those spare funds combined with the additional $1 million from VDOT is expected to be sufficient for construction to begin, Cronise said. But the current price tag is not yet final.
Vice Chairman David Radford, who works as a contractor by profession, also mentioned some concern. As a residential contractor, he said bids his company submits for construction are only valid for seven days, because of the rate at which material costs change.
“There’s too long of a lead time, by the time you go from conception to drawings to construction, there’s too long of time going on,” Radford said. “It’s concerning. The lag time is just terrible, and we’re fighting inflation at an incredible rate right now.”
Roanoke County is only responsible for a third of the project’s cost, with VDOT footing a majority of the expense. Regardless, the increasing costs of Fallowater and other county transportation projects have upped the county’s financial involvement, Mahoney said.
In Hollins, phase two improvements on Plantation Road are also expected to be 20% higher than originally estimated, Mahoney noted, although local tax money is responsible for less than 9% of the overall project cost.
“I hope we don’t have a 20% increase for Fallowater,” Mahoney said.
But Cronise said construction costs are increasing nationwide, not just in the Roanoke Valley.
“It’s a nice climate for business, if you’re in the construction business,” said Supervisor Phil North. “However, most of our success is because of other people’s money.”