Roadwork costs on the rise in Roanoke County

Vice Chairman David Radford, who works as a contractor by profession, also mentioned some concern. As a residential contractor, he said bids his company submits for construction are only valid for seven days, because of the rate at which material costs change.

“There’s too long of a lead time, by the time you go from conception to drawings to construction, there’s too long of time going on,” Radford said. “It’s concerning. The lag time is just terrible, and we’re fighting inflation at an incredible rate right now.”

Roanoke County is only responsible for a third of the project’s cost, with VDOT footing a majority of the expense. Regardless, the increasing costs of Fallowater and other county transportation projects have upped the county’s financial involvement, Mahoney said.

In Hollins, phase two improvements on Plantation Road are also expected to be 20% higher than originally estimated, Mahoney noted, although local tax money is responsible for less than 9% of the overall project cost.

“I hope we don’t have a 20% increase for Fallowater,” Mahoney said.

But Cronise said construction costs are increasing nationwide, not just in the Roanoke Valley.

“It’s a nice climate for business, if you’re in the construction business,” said Supervisor Phil North. “However, most of our success is because of other people’s money.”

