Roanoke again earns top adventure town designation
Roanoke was again named a top adventure town by Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.

Readers weighed in on their favorite adventure destinations in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. Winners were chosen in four categories, based on population. Roanoke earned the top honors in the large town category, where other finalists included Asheville, North Carolina, and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Roanoke was also crowned top adventure town in 2019. Regional tourism group Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge said this is Roanoke's fifth top town title in nine years.

"Roanoke in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is the perfect location to be a Trailsetter and find all kinds of unique outdoor adventures," Landon Howard, president of Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge, said in a statement. He also thanked everyone who voted for Roanoke.

Virginia localities won in every category this year. Charlottesville was named the top medium-sized town, Bedford the top small town and Floyd the top tiny town.

The Roanoke Valley has been working for several years to capitalize on its natural assets, such as the Appalachian Trail and Blue Ridge Parkway, and establish itself as a haven for outdoor recreation.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

