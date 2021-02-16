Roanoke airport commissioners select outside consultants for key projects

The commissioners of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport decided Tuesday to hire outside consultants for upcoming key projects including picking a new executive director.
Paslay Management Group of Texas will assist in the search for a successor to Tim Bradshaw, who resigned Jan. 5 in a shake-up that also saw the airport's head of planning and engineering leave his job.
Soon after the two airport executives left, the commission named David Jeavons, director of finance and administration, as interim executive director, an assignment that will continue. But commissioners on Tuesday arranged for additional help from two Paslay executives with airport management backgrounds who will receive $150 to $450 per hour in an initial contract of one year.
One is Margaret McKeough, former chief operating ofﬁcer of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which oversees Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport. The other is James Bennett, who has served as CEO at airports of all sizes in the United States and in foreign countries, according to Paslay's website.
The company "has expertise, knowledge, network connections and personnel that make it singularly suited" to advise Roanoke airport officials, Jeavons said in a staff report. The other key projects include reviewing the airport master plan before it is submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration, procuring fixed-based operator services, and working to expand scheduled air service, the report said.
Bradshaw and Richard Osborne resigned in early January after having been placed on administrative leave. Airport officials have said only that the airport was responding to an allegation against the men and needed to suspend them to investigate. The commission has released no further information.
Signature Flight Support, the airport's private fixed-based operator, said in a recent lawsuit that it was told that the suspensions were related to a matter it had brought to the attention of airport officials. In the suit, Signature accused a former employee of improperly releasing company information to the airport. The suit does not name the airport or any airport officials as defendants, but it contends that the airport released the information allegedly provided by the former employee on its website on Nov. 13, 2020. The information was removed from public view shortly later at the company's request, the suit said.