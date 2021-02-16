Roanoke airport commissioners select outside consultants for key projects

Bradshaw and Richard Osborne resigned in early January after having been placed on administrative leave. Airport officials have said only that the airport was responding to an allegation against the men and needed to suspend them to investigate. The commission has released no further information.

Signature Flight Support, the airport's private fixed-based operator, said in a recent lawsuit that it was told that the suspensions were related to a matter it had brought to the attention of airport officials. In the suit, Signature accused a former employee of improperly releasing company information to the airport. The suit does not name the airport or any airport officials as defendants, but it contends that the airport released the information allegedly provided by the former employee on its website on Nov. 13, 2020. The information was removed from public view shortly later at the company's request, the suit said.