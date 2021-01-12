Roanoke airport official: Bradshaw resigns as executive director

Tim Bradshaw has resigned as executive director of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, according to the head of the airport commission.

Bradshaw had recently been on paid leave for reasons that were not made public.

Tuesday, in response to a question from The Roanoke Times, Gary Powers, head of the airport commission, said by email that Bradshaw "has resigned."

Powers did not respond to an emailed request for additional information.

Bradshaw, a Roanoke native, was hired in 2014. In recent years, he had pushed airlines to schedule a new nonstop destination in the West. In 2020, the virus outbreak curtailed air travel and the expansion effort at least temporarily lost momentum.

In November, the news that Bradshaw was on leave came out in a brief announcement by an airport spokeswoman. It said the commission that owns and operates the airport “was made aware of a serious allegation of a procedural nature involving the Executive Director and Director of Planning and Engineering.”

Bradshaw went on paid administrative leave Nov. 23, as did Richard Osborne, the planning and engineering official.

There have been no further public updates.

Powers did not respond to a request for information about Osborne's status.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.