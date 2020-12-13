Roanoke airport opens new rental car center

A newly built rental car center opened last week at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
No longer will travelers need to hunt in the main parking lot with keys in hand to reach their assigned vehicles. The new set-up positions the rentals in a small lot just outside the building that houses the rental agency counters.
The self-contained center featuring Avis, Enterprise, National and Alamo is a single-story structure added to the east end of the terminal. Dedicated pick-up and return lots are farther to the east and the north. The space had been either vacant land or employee parking.
The new facility came at a price, but not to local taxpayers. An extra charge on vehicle rentals of $3 per day will pay the $6 million cost, according to airport officials.
Rental customers appear to be adjusting easily, said Rachel Freshwater, a customer service representative at the counter used by National and Alamo. The rentals are “not nearly as far away,” she said.
Employees have the benefit of a back room with an office and break area that was not available to them when their counters were in the main lobby of the terminal, she said.
The goal was to make it easier for people coming into the region by streamlining vehicle rental, said airport spokesman Brad Boettcher. He estimated that people who live elsewhere make up 85% or more of the rental car customer base.
Rental personnel must still take vehicles to another address for cleaning and refueling, but the airport has plans to eventually build a vehicle servicing center on airport property, Boettcher said.
The relocation of rental vehicles to the dedicated lot frees up nearly 100 spaces for short- and long-term parking. Moving the rental agency desks out of the main lobby creates about 4,000 square feet of space for a future, as yet undetermined, use, Boettcher said.
The airport is now taking public comments on a draft of a 20-year master plan. Details can be found at https://flyroa.com/master-plan/overview.php.
