Roanoke airport opens new rental car center

A newly built rental car center opened last week at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

No longer will travelers need to hunt in the main parking lot with keys in hand to reach their assigned vehicles. The new set-up positions the rentals in a small lot just outside the building that houses the rental agency counters.

The self-contained center featuring Avis, Enterprise, National and Alamo is a single-story structure added to the east end of the terminal. Dedicated pick-up and return lots are farther to the east and the north. The space had been either vacant land or employee parking.

The new facility came at a price, but not to local taxpayers. An extra charge on vehicle rentals of $3 per day will pay the $6 million cost, according to airport officials.

Rental customers appear to be adjusting easily, said Rachel Freshwater, a customer service representative at the counter used by National and Alamo. The rentals are “not nearly as far away,” she said.

Employees have the benefit of a back room with an office and break area that was not available to them when their counters were in the main lobby of the terminal, she said.