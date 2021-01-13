 Skip to main content
Roanoke airport plans to replace executives who resigned while on administrative leave
Roanoke airport plans to replace executives who resigned while on administrative leave

Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has begun a search for a new top executive and a planning director after the men previously in those jobs resigned while on administrative leave.

Gary Powers, who chairs the airport commission, said Wednesday that both Tim Bradshaw, the former airport chief, and Richard Osborne, the former director of planning and engineering, resigned Jan. 5. Both will be replaced and the search has begun, he said.

Bradshaw_Tim_112220

Bradshaw

Last year, the two top executives went on leave without any prior public indication that there were issues. The airport commission put Bradshaw and Osborne on leave Nov. 23 and made that action public the same afternoon, citing a need to investigate. The investigation was to look into “a serious allegation of a procedural nature involving the Executive Director and Director of Planning and Engineering,” an airport spokeswoman said. Officials released no additional information.

The airport did not announce the resignations when they happened. In response to an inquiry by The Roanoke Times, Powers this week revealed that the men had left their jobs.

Jeff Sturgeon covers business, banking, transportation and federal court. Phone: (540) 981-3251. Email: jeff.sturgeon@roanoke.com. Mail: 201 W. Campbell Ave., Roanoke, VA 24011.

