Roanoke anticipates stormwater fee increase next year

Roanoke property owners will probably pay more in monthly stormwater fees in the coming years, Roanoke City Council members were told Monday morning.
During a budget briefing, Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall said that Roanoke’s stormwater utility will need more money to complete planned projects, as a state revenue-sharing program that the city had relied on to offset some costs goes on hiatus for at least three years.
The city has known since at least 2019 that fees would need to be raised, but a planned increase was put off last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, with money needed to cover rising costs, maintain staffing levels and pay off debt service, several council members seemed ready to adopt a higher monthly stormwater rate.
Under a recommended plan presented by Stovall and city staff, Roanoke property owners would see the current monthly rate rise from 90 cents to $1.56 per 500 square feet of impervious surface. That works out to a total increase for the average Roanoke property owner from $5.40 to $9.36 per month.
Roanoke created the stormwater utility in 2014 because of federal requirements to improve water quality in the Roanoke River and the city’s streams. The utility brings in about $6.13 million per year, but with rising costs and a requirement to increase cash on hand to cover debt service, the utility needs to raise fees, Stovall said.
“The [current] funding is not sufficient to fund the utility operation,” Stovall said.
The city had received revenue-sharing money from the Virginia Department of Transportation that covered some of the utility’s budget. However, that money will not be available for stormwater projects for at least three years, Stovall said.
Councilman Bill Bestpitch pointed out that VDOT is shifting that money to use for improvements to Interstate 81, “so we do get some benefit out of that,” he said.
Stovall said that the stormwater utility had completed 31 capital improvement projects, including stream improvements at Washington and Countryside parks that were finished last year, both of which should improve the Roanoke River’s water quality.
Other projects that could begin soon include work along Templeton Avenue near East Gate Park in northeast Roanoke, at Glenoak and Ivywood streets in the Garden City neighborhood and along Park Lane in southwest Roanoke. The city is working to acquire rights of way for some stormwater projects.
However, a rate increase would not bring in enough money to fund seven projects on the board that would reduce flash flooding problems in downtown Roanoke, Stovall said. Those projects are estimated to cost $82 million.
Stovall said that any fee increase, if approved by the city council, would not take effect until next year.
In other council news from Monday’s morning and afternoon meetings:
- City finance director Amelia Merchant told the council that some local tax revenues have exceeded recent budgetary targets, but that total city revenues are down nearly $4.6 million compared to a year ago.
In a monthly update as the council prepares the city’s budget for fiscal year 2022, Merchant told council that real estate, sales and transient occupancy taxes were ahead of already-lowered budget expectations by a combined 3.5%. Expenditures were about 5% lower than budgeted. The next update will be April 5.
- The council approved a repeal of the city’s one-time $5 tax on antique vehicles because a new software program the city uses to process the bills was not properly configuring the local tax with state taxes. A technological fix would require a custom-built computer program, which would cost more than the $4,890 the antique vehicle tax actually brings in. So the council repealed the tax.
“Believe it or not, it’s cheaper for the city to eliminate the tax than to keep it implemented,” city attorney Tim Spencer told the council.
- A new ordinance that allows multi-passenger “party bikes” in downtown Roanoke was amended to change the way the bikes are inspected for safety. The original ordinance, passed in December, required that the bikes — which resemble a wagonload of revelers pedaled by a separate driver — be licensed by the Department of Motor Vehicles.
However, because DMV does not consider the party bikes to be official slow-moving vehicles, the city amended its ordinance to require that party bikes pass an annual inspection by a certified mechanic.
- The council approved scheduling a public hearing at 7 p.m. March 15 to consider banning guns from certain city-owned property, such as the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building. The state passed a new law in 2020 that allows localities to ban guns from city property, a right that past city councils had sought for at least two years.
The public hearing had been scheduled for January but was postponed.