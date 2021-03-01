Roanoke anticipates stormwater fee increase next year

“The [current] funding is not sufficient to fund the utility operation,” Stovall said.

The city had received revenue-sharing money from the Virginia Department of Transportation that covered some of the utility’s budget. However, that money will not be available for stormwater projects for at least three years, Stovall said.

Councilman Bill Bestpitch pointed out that VDOT is shifting that money to use for improvements to Interstate 81, “so we do get some benefit out of that,” he said.

Stovall said that the stormwater utility had completed 31 capital improvement projects, including stream improvements at Washington and Countryside parks that were finished last year, both of which should improve the Roanoke River’s water quality.

Other projects that could begin soon include work along Templeton Avenue near East Gate Park in northeast Roanoke, at Glenoak and Ivywood streets in the Garden City neighborhood and along Park Lane in southwest Roanoke. The city is working to acquire rights of way for some stormwater projects.

However, a rate increase would not bring in enough money to fund seven projects on the board that would reduce flash flooding problems in downtown Roanoke, Stovall said. Those projects are estimated to cost $82 million.