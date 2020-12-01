Roanoke area prepares for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Regional plans are underway to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines to the “right people at the right time” once it becomes available later this month, a local health director said.

“I do want to emphasize that it’s not going to be available to the general public for quite some time,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said Tuesday during her weekly media briefing.

Morrow said that public health officials were awaiting final word from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on the nation’s priority planning, and that health care workers are expected to be first in line.

Getting the vaccines to them and then rolling it out to others will require partnerships between public health and health care systems, she said.

“Just the logistics, making sure we have vaccinators, making sure we have physical sites set up, and, of course, coordinating with all of our community partners to make sure that once vaccines are available and priorities are unveiled that we can get vaccines to the right people at the right time,” she said.