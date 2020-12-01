Roanoke area prepares for COVID vaccine distribution

Regional plans are underway to deliver the COVID-19 vaccines to the “right people at the right time” once it becomes available later this month, a local health director said.
“I do want to emphasize that it’s not going to be available to the general public for quite some time,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said Tuesday during her weekly media briefing.
Morrow said that public health officials were awaiting final word from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on the nation’s priority planning, and that health care workers are expected to be first in line.
Getting the vaccines to them and then rolling it out to others will require partnerships between public health and health care systems, she said.
“Just the logistics, making sure we have vaccinators, making sure we have physical sites set up, and, of course, coordinating with all of our community partners to make sure that once vaccines are available and priorities are unveiled that we can get vaccines to the right people at the right time,” she said.
Morrow said the Virginia Department of Health is developing the list of facilities with the type of freezers capable of holding the vaccines at the correct temperatures, and they will receive the first shipments. She isn’t sure yet which local facilities qualify.
“We have multiple freezers with cooling capabilities for vaccine storage, and we’re actively working with VDH to plan for future vaccine distribution,” Carilion Clinic spokeswoman Hannah Curtis said.
Morrow said she is concerned that there are rural areas without that capacity, and that the limited supply of vaccines will be distributed by the state based on population.
“I think that gets to why it’s so important at the regional level to have a coordinated approach. It’s important to consider health equity and how do we ensure the people who are served in smaller hospitals,” she said. “It’s going to be a challenge. The more we coordinate our response and the more partnerships we can engender, the more we can achieve health equity.”
Vaccines are expected to go first to health care workers, first responders and other essential workers and to people most susceptible to severe illness or death. The state health department is working with pharmacies to deliver the vaccine to residents of long-term care facilities.
Once doses are widely available for the general public, Morrow said, they will be rolled out in clinics similar to those offering flu shots.
This year, local health departments and health systems partnered on on-site flu vaccination distribution sites that helped both to protect people from seasonal flu and to help health providers drill for vaccinating large numbers of people once the COVID-19 vaccine is available.
Health officials have been urging people to get their flu shots. It’s possible to have both the flu and the coronavirus simultaneously. A bad flu season can fill up hospital beds.
Morrow said she did not know how flu vaccinations were going when compared to typical years, as that reporting data is usually delayed by months.
Carilion said it has vaccinated more than 40,000 people, or 18% more than in 2019, at its family medicine practices, pharmacies and VelocityCare locations.
Its outreach team in partnership with the health department, Kroger, LewisGale, Roanoke City Public Schools and the Salem VA Medical Center vaccinated 1,200 people at 30 flu clinics. That is more than four times as many community flu vaccinations as last year.
Flu shots are still available and recommended.
