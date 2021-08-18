Roanoke-area recycling center develops plan for its big pile of glass

There are now two piles of glass behind RDS: one of unprocessed cullet — some of which is sold to a plant in North Carolina that melts it down to make new bottles — and a second one that contains a finer grade of glass suitable for more purposes.

While he has yet to find buyers for the second pile, Benedetto is confident they will come calling.

Once a market is established, RDS will be able to lower the rates it charges to take glass. That in turn could encourage more localities, which collect recyclables either in curb-side bins or drop-off points and haul them to the Korte Street processing center, to allow residents to start tossing glass bottles and jars into their mix of paper, cardboard and plastics.

Of the approximately dozen localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys that contract with RDS, Benedetto said only about half currently accept glass as a recyclable.

Under its agreement with DEQ, RDS must pay a fine of $21,263 and develop a plan to have the glass pile gone by next July.

The enforcement action came at a tough time for the recycling industry, which hit a downturn several years ago when China cut off imports, citing concerns with dirt and other contamination.