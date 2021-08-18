Roanoke-area recycling center develops plan for its big pile of glass

When a bottle or jar gets tossed into a recycling bin in the Roanoke or New River valleys, it more than likely winds up in a huge pile of crushed glass behind Joe Benedetto's warehouse.
As the president of Recycling and Disposal Solutions, Benedetto tries to find a new life for what would otherwise be trash.
But glass, which historically has a low recycling rate in the United States, creates a bottleneck at RDS. Unable to find a buyer, and unwilling to haul it to the landfill, Benedetto let it accumulate at the Roanoke facility. The pile of cullet, or crushed glass, is estimated to weigh more than 1,800 tons.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality cited RDS earlier this year for exceeding a storage limit of 150 tons for recyclable waste.
In an agreement with DEQ, Benedetto accelerated his plans to grind the crushed glass into a finer, sand-like material and remove contaminants such as small pieces of bottle caps, paper and plastic waste.
The process, which involved spending close to $100,000 on a trammel and other equipment, will make the glass more marketable as fill material for roads and other construction projects and as an ingredient in the making of concrete and asphalt.
"I would think in the long term, this is a good experience of having to be creative and innovative to come up with a market that wasn't there before," Benedetto said.
There are now two piles of glass behind RDS: one of unprocessed cullet — some of which is sold to a plant in North Carolina that melts it down to make new bottles — and a second one that contains a finer grade of glass suitable for more purposes.
While he has yet to find buyers for the second pile, Benedetto is confident they will come calling.
Once a market is established, RDS will be able to lower the rates it charges to take glass. That in turn could encourage more localities, which collect recyclables either in curb-side bins or drop-off points and haul them to the Korte Street processing center, to allow residents to start tossing glass bottles and jars into their mix of paper, cardboard and plastics.
Of the approximately dozen localities in the Roanoke and New River valleys that contract with RDS, Benedetto said only about half currently accept glass as a recyclable.
Under its agreement with DEQ, RDS must pay a fine of $21,263 and develop a plan to have the glass pile gone by next July.
The enforcement action came at a tough time for the recycling industry, which hit a downturn several years ago when China cut off imports, citing concerns with dirt and other contamination.
A slow recovery is underway, Benedetto said, as evidenced by the North Carolina plant's recent decision to resume buying crushed glass from RDS.
"Admittedly, it's been a very expensive project," Benedetto said, once the fine and the cost of new equipment is paid.
But he said the end result — keeping glass intended for recycling out of the landfill — makes it worthwhile.