Roanoke College, Carilion announce public health care partnership

The Roanoke Valley's largest medical provider and its oldest chartered higher education institution announced on Wednesday a partnership to bolster community well-being and public health employment opportunities.

Carilion Clinic and Roanoke College jointly said they will share resources to train, develop and employ future community health workers, with a focus on serving the neediest residents.

“In many ways, our region’s success has been built on a foundation of partnerships between health care and higher education,” Jeanne Armentrout, Carilion's executive vice president and chief administrative officer, said in a news release issued by Roanoke College.

The new partners said they will cooperate by associating Roanoke College’s current health-related curricula and its business program with Carilion’s medical education collaboratives to train community health care specialists.

Additionally, Roanoke College said it create continuing education opportunities for Carilion employees.

“Roanoke College and Carilion Clinic understand the deep connections between health, wellness, education, employment and the regional economy,” Shannon Anderson, Roanoke College's coordinator of public health studies said in the news release. “The partnership will build on shared goals and values and find ways to serve the needs of the most vulnerable in our community by leveraging the resources of both organizations.”

Roanoke College also said it will explore new majors and academic programs for health care employers for the region's the region's expanding biomedical and biotechnology fields.

“This expanding partnership between Roanoke College and Carilion Clinic illuminates the power of higher education and professional health care to support critical community needs through meaningful work,” Michael Maxey, Roanoke College's president, said in the news release.

Roanoke College, a private liberal arts school, had about 1,700 students enrolled at its Salem campus as of its spring semester. It currently offers biochemistry and public health studies programs, among other undergraduate majors.

Carilion Clinic, a non-for-profit health care system based in Roanoke with more than 10,00 employees, has already formed professional educational and employment partnerships with Virginia Tech and Radford University.