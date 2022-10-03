Roanoke County hires new economic development director

Roanoke County's new director of economic development will be coming from her present job in a suburban Atlanta community.

The county said Monday that Megan Baker of Peachtree City, Ga., will take over the office on Oct. 24. She will succeed Jill Loope, Roanoke County's longtime economic development director, who in July announced her plan to retire.

"Baker brings with her extensive experience in business attraction and retention, marketing, and budget, policy and data analysis," the county said in a news release.

Baker currently serves as president of the Fayette County Development Authority. She has led the business attraction and retention programs for Fayette County and spearheaded development of a 600-acre business park.

Fayette County, situated southwest of Atlanta, is among the state's fastest growing localities. Its current population of nearly 100,000 has doubled since 1990.

Prior to her role with the FCDA, Baker was Policy Director at the Georgia Chamber of Commerce where she led economic and demographic research and analysis for Georgia 2030, the Chamber’s strategic initiative.

Baker's additional experience includes strategic and budget planning roles at Clayton State University, the Georgia Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget, and the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

“I am thrilled to be selected to serve as the Director of Economic Development for Roanoke County,” said Baker. “I look forward to becoming part of the team and building upon the work that’s been done to position Roanoke as a top place to live and do business. My husband and I are excited to become part of the community.”

Baker is a Certified Economic Developer (CEcD) through the International Economic Development Council and has served as a board member of the Georgia Economic Developers Association.

She holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University and master of public affairs from Indiana University. She is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute.