Roanoke County launches restaurant week

Roanoke County is launching a new restaurant week aimed at supporting an industry that's been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event starts Monday and runs through Feb. 28. Marshall Stanley, economic development specialist for Roanoke County, said restaurant weeks are typically held during the winter months, when business is slower.

"A slow season during a pandemic — we need to help out our restaurants as much as possible," he said.

About a dozen restaurants were on board as of Wednesday afternoon, Stanley said, but there's still room for more.

Participating restaurants offer a special or combo meal at one of three price points: $10 and under, $20 and under or $30 and under.

"We didn’t want to put too many parameters around it because we didn’t want to offer our assistance and then make it something that was arduous for the restaurants," Stanley said.

Restaurant week menus can be found at yesroanoke.com. Unless a restaurant indicates otherwise, Stanley said, the specials will also be available for takeout.