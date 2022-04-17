Roanoke County plant to play key role in night vision innovation

An international defense company’s Roanoke plant is helping lead substantial advancements in the technology it says will eventually revolutionize the eyewear the U.S. military uses to see at night.

Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision on Plantation Road is working with partners from around the country as part of a U.S. Department of Defense research and development project to reduce night vision goggles from about the size of a pair of binoculars to resemble something closer to a pair of eyeglasses.

Elbit, along with partner Physical Sciences Inc. and various universities domestically and abroad, are teaming together to work on the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency-funded program called ENVision, according to a recent news release from the government agency.

With various entities contributing different pieces of the new goggles for the project, Elbit is responsible for the image sensor technology.

Current night vision systems are “bulky and heavy,” which creates significant torque to the wearer’s neck, leading to limited agility and chronic injury over prolonged usage, according to the DARPA website.

It also states that there are technical issues with the current technology used.

“Additionally, existing [night vision] devices only provide a narrow field of view and are limited to the near-infrared spectral bands, greatly limiting situational awareness in varied night conditions,” the news release states.

“ENVision seeks to leverage recent advances in planar optics and transduction materials to develop [night vision] systems that don’t require bulky image intensifiers, provide wider [field of view], offer enhanced visual access across infrared bands, and are lightweight to reduce neck strain caused by today’s technology,” according to the release.

The north Roanoke County plant has been in operation for more than 60 years, for much of that time known as ITT Night Vision, then as Excelis. The plant was owned by defense contractor Harris Corp. for four years before being sold in September 2019 to Elbit System Ltd., based in Israel, with a U.S. subsidiary based in Dallas.

Elbit Systems of America – Night Vision is responsible for the sensor that amplifies the light in the goggle, according to Marty Cielinski, the Roanoke division’s product line manager.

“What we bring to this is a novel detector technology in Roanoke,” he said. “That allows the image sensor to become smaller and flatter.”

The new sensor technology has been in development for the last several years, according to Elbit’s Night Vision Vice President and General Manager Erik Fox, noting that the goal is to reduce it from the current size of over an inch and cylindrical in shape to something flat and the size of a “Chiclet” piece of gum.

Cielinski said DARPA puts a big emphasis on “pushing the technology envelope way beyond what is thought to be possible” on projects like these, which is what he said separates them from many other companies who were considered.

“It’s highly risky, very early research and DARPA understands that,” he said. “Our participation and our winningness … is based on the strength of our detector technology … which is a significant advance in image intensification.”

Fox believes the company’s novel approach to the technology is unique and unlike anything being done in the industry.

“That’s the uniqueness of what we are bringing to the broader team in this program,” he said.

Fox also noted the technology has yet to be fully realized, and many of the location’s approximately 600 employees will be working on it for the foreseeable future.

When the new goggles will be used by the U.S. military is also up in the air.

“Probably five years at the earliest. This whole program is a four-year development effort for prototypes,” he said. “So five years is at the early end but 10 years is probably more realistic.”

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.