Roanoke County seeks business involvement for CTE center plans

Roanoke County is undertaking the biggest capital project in the locality’s history, and asking for foresight from the local business community.

The county school system held community input meetings last month during which citizens — particularly businesspeople — were able to ask questions and provide input to mold the planned new Career and Technical Education center, from design to curriculum.

Roanoke County schools spokesman Chuck Lionberger said businesses community members can still offer their ideas even if they weren’t able to participate in the meetings.

“This is not a one-stop process. This is kind of an ever evolving thing,” he said. “We have a general advisory committee for career and technical education, and it is mostly comprised of businesses who are also giving us advice.”

The school system believes the cooperative effort offers multiple advantages for students and potential local employers.

Local businesses will benefit in multiple ways: from a high-quality workforce with career-ready skills, diverse program offerings across various industries, apprenticeship and internship opportunities, strengthening business/education partnerships and access to career pathways.

Students will also come out ahead, according to school officials, as well as being career-ready upon graduation and eligible for jobs that pay good wages without having to attend residential colleges.

“College isn’t for everyone and we want to make sure those other students are ready to join the workforce when they graduate,” Lionberger said.

Sean Horne, president of Balzer & Associates, a local architecture and engineering firm, said he believes the new CTE facility has great potential.

“We’ve worked with the school system for a while through their intern program where we’ve had survey interns,” Horne said at one of last month’s meetings. “We actually just hired someone from the program fulltime, so we are geared toward the technology design students.”

He also cited recent skilled labor shortages and how public schools could help fill jobvacanies by providing early training.

“I think its critically important,” he said. “It’s extremally valuable to the community and the kids to keep people here and to keep professionals in this area.”

Todd Foutz, who works for Siddall Communications and is a member of the citizen’s advisory committee, also touted technical education as an important stopover on pathways to success.

“I think it’s providing kids with options,” he said. “There’s so many opportunities in trades ... There’s good money to be made in trades and we just need better investments in trades in Roanoke County.”

Foutz said he wants to see an updated facility with capacity to train students for jobs of today and tomorrow.

The new north county 31-acre site adjacent to Peters Creek Road and Burlington Elementary School was purchased by the school system using approximately $4.1 million in funds it received for capital improvements from the state this year.

It will replace the Arnold R. Burton Center for Arts & Technology in Salem. The school system has outgrown the current 58-year-old physical plant, located on Roanoke Boulevard near the Veterans Administration Medical Center. Opened in 1964 under a 20th-century vocational and industrial education model, it has become outmoded, according to school officials.

Additionally, the current school is situated in a floodplain, which negates expanding onsite.

Arnold R. Burton was a former Roanoke County schools superintendent.

Last year there were approximately 900 students who attended Burton, but the CTE school also had to turn down 300, partially due to the limited space of the facility, according to Roanoke County schools.

High schoolers grades 9-12 from across Roanoke County dual-enroll at the Burton Center, traveling from their base schools to attend in scheduling blocks that amount to a few hours and days a week.

The center currently offers two of its original programs — cosmetology and automotive technology — along with a range of 21st century skills such as game design, cybersecurity, computer information technology and mass communication, among other more traditional skills instruction.

The new school is projected to have 178,000 square feet in program space, with another 60,000 square feet of combined common mechanical and outdoor space.

A date for when construction would begin or be completed has yet to be determined, though some officials hope to break ground in the next few years.

The cost for building a new facility currently exceeds $80 million, according to the school system’s capital improvement plan, but that figure may change depending on the size of the facility.

For more information about the project, visit www.rcps.us/Page/4795.