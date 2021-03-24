Roanoke County workers built component for NASA's Mars rover

A piece of equipment designed and manufactured in the Roanoke Valley is now on Mars.

Elbit Systems of America, which produces night vision goggles at its facility on Plantation Road, contributed a piece of equipment known as an image intensifier tube to the “SuperCam” on the NASA Perseverance rover, which landed on the red plant earlier this year.

Erik Fox, vice president and general manager of Elbit Systems of America’s night vision unit, said the company was contacted several years ago by Los Alamos National Laboratory, which developed the SuperCam to examine rocks and soils on Mars.

The company’s existing night vision technology was adapted for the SuperCam rover, Fox said.

“It’s really a spinoff or a derivative of what we do for militaries in the U.S., but also allies around the world, to help soldiers see in dark conditions or low-light conditions,” he said.

The image intensifier tube amplifies ambient light, Fox explained.