Roanoke County workers built component for NASA's Mars rover

A piece of equipment designed and manufactured in the Roanoke Valley is now on Mars.
Elbit Systems of America, which produces night vision goggles at its facility on Plantation Road, contributed a piece of equipment known as an image intensifier tube to the “SuperCam” on the NASA Perseverance rover, which landed on the red plant earlier this year.
Erik Fox, vice president and general manager of Elbit Systems of America’s night vision unit, said the company was contacted several years ago by Los Alamos National Laboratory, which developed the SuperCam to examine rocks and soils on Mars.
The company’s existing night vision technology was adapted for the SuperCam rover, Fox said.
“It’s really a spinoff or a derivative of what we do for militaries in the U.S., but also allies around the world, to help soldiers see in dark conditions or low-light conditions,” he said.
The image intensifier tube amplifies ambient light, Fox explained.
“That product goes into a night vision goggle, which helps soldiers, warfighters, Marines see in the darkest of conditions at night,” he said. “But in this case it’s used in the SuperCam to amplify lasers that are projected by the SuperCam, bounce off of rock and then come back and it amplifies that optical signal, that laser, in order for the SuperCam’s brains, we’ll say, to interpret the signal and determine what the chemical composition and mineral makeup of that rock formation are.”
While some might be surprised that night vision technology could be adapted for NASA’s Perseverance rover, Fox said it seemed natural to the company’s engineering team.
“Predominantly we are a military-focused company, but the application of image intensification or light amplification does have scientific applications, industrial applications and in this case that space exploration application,” he said.
Elbit Systems of America is proud to play a part in NASA’s mission to Mars, Fox said.
“Any time you’re involved in a NASA endeavor, and specifically when the planet Mars is involved, there’s a lot of excitement and buzz,” he said. “That’s just a really cool place to be.”
The company’s work with the Perseverance mission is complete, but Fox said he believes there will be opportunities to collaborate with NASA on future explorations.
Elbit Systems of America bought the Roanoke County plant, where night vision goggles have been produced for more than 60 years, in September 2019.