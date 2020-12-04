Roanoke, foundry reach preliminary agreement to allow greenway, ending 5-year dispute

In Norwich, which is home to several industries as well as a residential neighborhood, the greenway came to a stop at Bridge Street. It picks up on the north side of the river about a mile away.

Across Bridge Street from the greenway parking lot, owners of Walker Machine & Foundry long opposed the greenway because they were concerned that its presence would endanger the company’s air quality permit from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, which it needed in order to operate.

Then, in 2017, the city acquired an abandoned railroad bed through the foundry’s property from Norfolk Southern, and made plans to use that corridor for the greenway. The foundry management said that the railroad spur, known as the “Belt Line,” was the company’s property.

Meanwhile, Walker closed the foundry, put the land up for sale and filed a suit against the city in 2019 that claimed its business was disrupted because of the city’s threat of taking property through eminent domain. Negotiations between the parties continued, apparently.

In his email to The Roanoke Times, Cowell cited the “tentative nature and sensitivity of the current discussions and agreements” and said he would not release more details about the proposed land swap until nearer the public hearing date.