Roanoke furniture manufacturer sees 'upcycling' as new retail opportunity

While millions of dollars of furniture is sold at retail in the United States, he said, much of the industry is made up of smaller companies. As a result, they can develop unique lines and fill specific niches, eco-friendly furniture being one of them.

“There’s lots of niche companies that make the industry a lot of fun,” Epperson said.

Terrill said he believes that the sustainability focus will be attractive to potential customers and that working to protect the environment is good for the company’s brand and bottom line.

“I think people can feel better about having furniture that’s not diminishing the planet or having somebody working in poor working conditions halfway across the world,” he said.

And that feel-good mission also results in comfortable furniture, Terrill explained, as it’s in the company’s best interest to produce high-quality pieces if it plans to repurpose them.

“For us it’s not just about that first sale. Our interests are there with the person making the purchase,” Terrill said. “If we don’t design and build the product right, if we don’t design it to be really durable and also to be repairable, then we’re out money too because they can return it to us and we can get no value out of it.”