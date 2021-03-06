Roanoke Gas goes (sort of) solar

To the casual passerby, the building at 519 Kimball Ave. is just what the sign out front suggests: Roanoke Gas.

But out of sight from the street, on the flat rooftop of the headquarters of a company that distributes natural gas to nearly 63,000 customers, is an array of 187 solar panels.

Installed late last year, the panels are expected to produce about 88,000 kilowatt hours of electricity per year, enough to trim nearly $10,000 from Roanoke Gas Co.’s annual bills to Appalachian Power.

“We thought it was a prudent investment and a prudent project,” said Paul Nester, president and CEO of the company. ”And of course it’s environmentally friendly.”

The idea of a fossil-fuel company embracing renewable energy might turn the heads of some of the passing motorists on Kimball Avenue. But in joining a growing number of businesses and homeowners going solar, Roanoke Gas remains confident that there will be a public need for its product for many years to come.

In fact, Nester said, the project provides a small-scale example of the limitations of solar energy as Virginia and the United States work to create a carbon-free power grid.