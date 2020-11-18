Roanoke Gas reports another year of record earnings

Although the pipeline is not expected to be completed until next year, it is already producing income for RGC.

Under an accounting practice allowed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, income from the project can be recognized through an allowance for funds used during construction. That in turn can increase net income before the company starts to get a cash return on its investment.

About 60% of the $1.8 million in extra earnings in the past fiscal year was related to the pipeline, Nester said.

Pipeline opponents say Roanoke Gas does not need a third and more expensive pipeline, and that it can supply its customers through two existing pipelines without having to raise rates.

In filings with the State Corporation Commission, the company has countered that current supplies will not meet growing demand, and that Mountain Valley will contribute to more economic development in the region.

Roanoke Gas serves about 62,000 customers in the cities of Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Montgomery and Roanoke. By tapping in to Mountain Valley once it’s completed, the company will expand service into Franklin County.

