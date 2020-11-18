Roanoke Gas reports another year of record earnings

The corporate parent of Roanoke Gas Co. garnered record earnings of $10.5 million in the recently completed fiscal year, it told regulators this week.
An increase from $8.7 million the previous year was related in part to an investment in the Mountain Valley Pipeline, RGC Resources said in a report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Customer growth, better margins due to infrastructure replacements and a rate increase also contributed to the company’s sixth consecutive year of record earnings.
CEO Paul Nester said the gains came “despite unprecedented challenges and circumstances.”
“We are committed to safely and reliably serving our communities and we will continue to seek opportunities that increase shareholder value,” Nester said in a news release submitted Tuesday to the SEC. A full financial report is expected by Dec. 3.
In the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, the company reported earnings of $1.30 per share, compared to $1.08 per share in the previous year.
RGC is involved in Mountain Valley through two of its subsidiaries. RGC Midstream has a 1% ownership in the natural gas pipeline and is contributing about $55 million to its construction. As the second subsidiary, Roanoke Gas will use the gas to supply its customers.
Although the pipeline is not expected to be completed until next year, it is already producing income for RGC.
Under an accounting practice allowed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, income from the project can be recognized through an allowance for funds used during construction. That in turn can increase net income before the company starts to get a cash return on its investment.
About 60% of the $1.8 million in extra earnings in the past fiscal year was related to the pipeline, Nester said.
Pipeline opponents say Roanoke Gas does not need a third and more expensive pipeline, and that it can supply its customers through two existing pipelines without having to raise rates.
In filings with the State Corporation Commission, the company has countered that current supplies will not meet growing demand, and that Mountain Valley will contribute to more economic development in the region.
Roanoke Gas serves about 62,000 customers in the cities of Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Montgomery and Roanoke. By tapping in to Mountain Valley once it’s completed, the company will expand service into Franklin County.
