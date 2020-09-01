Roanoke Gas to expand service to Blue Ridge community

Roanoke Gas Co. is expanding its service area to include the Blue Ridge community of Botetourt County.

The $4.8 million investment was made in large part to provide natural gas to the new Colonial Elementary School, which is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

But with about 2 miles of pipe installed, Roanoke Gas plans to serve homes and businesses along the way to the school, and eventually broaden its offerings to the surrounding area.

“We look forward to continuing to invest and expand facilities to serve the Blue Ridge community,” Jim Shockley, chief operating officer for the company, said in an announcement this week.

Roanoke Gas currently has about 62,100 customers in the cities of Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Montgomery and Roanoke. By tapping into the Mountain Valley Pipeline once it’s completed, the company will add Franklin County to the list.

The pipeline will enable the company to continue adding customers, Shockley said.

Construction has been stalled on the controversial project for almost a year as Mountain Valley attempts to regain permits that were struck down for environmental reasons.