Roanoke Gas to expand service to Blue Ridge community
Roanoke Gas Botetourt

Earlier this year in Botetourt County, Roanoke Gas began installing pipes and other infrastructure along U.S. 460 east toward Laymantown Road and then Murray Drive to reach the new Colonial Elementary School, which will use natural gas-fired boilers.

 Courtesy of Roanoke Gas Co.

Roanoke Gas Co. is expanding its service area to include the Blue Ridge community of Botetourt County.

The $4.8 million investment was made in large part to provide natural gas to the new Colonial Elementary School, which is scheduled to open by the end of the year.

But with about 2 miles of pipe installed, Roanoke Gas plans to serve homes and businesses along the way to the school, and eventually broaden its offerings to the surrounding area.

“We look forward to continuing to invest and expand facilities to serve the Blue Ridge community,” Jim Shockley, chief operating officer for the company, said in an announcement this week.

Roanoke Gas currently has about 62,100 customers in the cities of Roanoke and Salem and the counties of Bedford, Botetourt, Montgomery and Roanoke. By tapping into the Mountain Valley Pipeline once it’s completed, the company will add Franklin County to the list.

The pipeline will enable the company to continue adding customers, Shockley said.

Construction has been stalled on the controversial project for almost a year as Mountain Valley attempts to regain permits that were struck down for environmental reasons.

“Getting natural gas service to Blue Ridge is one of the extra benefits we are receiving as a result of the new school project,” board of supervisors Chairman Billy Martin said in the announcement.

The county currently has about 3,600 Roanoke Gas customers.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

