Roanoke office occupancy rates remain high, despite pandemic

Companies may reconsider how best to use their office space in the future — the need for private offices, a desire for more or less space, the ability to work from home some days and the office others — but Gutshall said most clients have expressed a need for office space going forward.

“I don’t think you’re going to see some huge trendline where the majority of workers now work from home permanently,” he said.

Last spring, it was unclear what kind of impact the pandemic would have on commercial real estate locally. But, Huff said, since companies were locked into leases, they couldn’t make a knee-jerk reaction, something he expects they’re grateful for now.

Since multi-year leases are common in commercial real estate, Waldvogel said “panic vacancies” in response to the pandemic were largely prevented. Waldvogel said he expects some vacancies this year and next, but it will be hard to say if they are a response to the pandemic — sometimes business needs and activities simply change.

“Being able to drill down on all of the causes of what happens in a real estate market, probably any market for that matter, is difficult to do,” he said.