Roanoke office occupancy rates remain high, despite pandemic

Though employees of many companies are still working from home, office occupancy rates in Roanoke have held steady through the pandemic.
Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group recently released its annual office market survey, which is based on non-governmental office buildings measuring 10,000 square feet or more. It found that the region’s office occupancy rate increased by 1% during 2020, ending the year at 88%.
“We’re just not seeing people make the decision that they’re never coming back to the office,” said Matt Huff, president of Poe & Cronk. The company has been both renewing and signing new leases.
An eventual return to the office might look different — perhaps employees will split their time between home and the office — but few are ready to give it up altogether. While the pandemic has demonstrated that work can be done at home, he said many clients still feel the office is the best environment for collaboration.
Working from home on a permanent basis is more attractive in markets with long commutes and high cost of living, as the latter forces people to live farther away from their offices, Huff said.
“Roanoke doesn’t have either one of those problems,” he said. “We’ve got short commutes and we’ve got relatively low cost of housing. So I think there is a sense of wanting to get back together in collaboration.”
Michael Waldvogel, president and CEO of Waldvogel Commercial Properties, said the disconnect between occupancy and actual usage makes it difficult to assess the impact of the pandemic on the office sector.
“I can sit in my office — it’s on the eighth floor of a building — and sort of scan the downtown area and see buildings where the contract occupancy is high, but the people occupancy right now is low,” he said.
In his conversations with companies that have worked remotely for much of the pandemic, Waldvogel said some, including his own real estate firm, are beginning to return to the office now while others have said they don’t plan to do so until the fourth quarter. While timelines vary, the majority do not plan to give up their office space when leases expire.
“The folks that we talk with who are working remotely overwhelmingly are anxious to get back into the office,” Waldvogel said. “So I think while that doesn’t speak to vacancy rates, it’s part of the predictor of that.”
Price Gutshall, senior associate at Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer, said the uncertainty created by the pandemic slowed leasing activity. Many of the companies that had to make real estate decisions opted for short-term renewals.
“There was a lot of, ‘We need the smoke to clear before we can determine what our real estate needs are going to be,’ since obviously coronavirus is a major disruption to that,” he said.
Companies may reconsider how best to use their office space in the future — the need for private offices, a desire for more or less space, the ability to work from home some days and the office others — but Gutshall said most clients have expressed a need for office space going forward.
“I don’t think you’re going to see some huge trendline where the majority of workers now work from home permanently,” he said.
Last spring, it was unclear what kind of impact the pandemic would have on commercial real estate locally. But, Huff said, since companies were locked into leases, they couldn’t make a knee-jerk reaction, something he expects they’re grateful for now.
Since multi-year leases are common in commercial real estate, Waldvogel said “panic vacancies” in response to the pandemic were largely prevented. Waldvogel said he expects some vacancies this year and next, but it will be hard to say if they are a response to the pandemic — sometimes business needs and activities simply change.
“Being able to drill down on all of the causes of what happens in a real estate market, probably any market for that matter, is difficult to do,” he said.
Huff said he expects the pre-pandemic trend of squeezing more people together into tighter spaces — the norm was about 150 square feet per person — to be reversed given the new value placed on space after a year of social distancing.
So even if companies have fewer people working in their offices at one time or more employees sticking with remote work, he said they’ll likely want space to spread them out.
The pandemic has shown companies they don’t have to be clustered in high-dollar, expensive markets, Huff said. He thinks Roanoke, with its outdoor attractions and low cost of living and doing business, could benefit.
Huff said several companies have relocated to Roanoke from denser markets, such as Richmond; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Washington, D.C.
“Instead of paying $80 a square foot or $100 a square foot for space, they can come to Roanoke and pay $20 a square foot,” he said.
Waldvogel said he believes there’s potential for companies to relocate to the Roanoke region from denser markets, though he can’t necessarily say it’s greater now than 12 or 24 months ago.
But he said it could be difficult to accommodate a large company — the downside of a low vacancy rate. He said CoStar Group, a global real estate research firm, puts the Roanoke office market’s vacancy rate at only 6.3%. Its assessment is based on a larger footprint than the Poe & Cronk market survey.
Anecdotally, Gutshall said he’s heard of people from New York and Washington moving to Roanoke during the pandemic. He said it will be interesting to see if companies do the same — business often follows talent — and set up offices in less densely populated markets like the valley. But it’s probably too soon to say whether that will be a long-term effect of the pandemic.
Huff said he feels good about where things are headed in 2021.
“I’m cautiously optimistic again this year, because what I see on the horizon is a lot of pent-up demand for projects that are now moving forward because they see kind of the breakthrough coming with the vaccine and people coming back to the office,” Huff said.