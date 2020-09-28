Roanoke region marks 10th year of record tourism revenue

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is working to attract travelers to the region this fall and holiday season, highlighting outdoor attractions for vacationing while remaining socially distant. Howard said the region is fortunate to have its beautiful fall leaf season, a draw for visitors.

The localities that support the tourism group — the cities of Roanoke and Salem along with Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties — provided $282,000 in CARES Act funding to an effort to draw visitors from North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and other parts of Virginia.

Howard said the tourism group is hopeful the industry will be operating at 70% of normal revenue by the end of the year.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge wants not only to draw visitors to the region, Howard said, but also to ensure they feel safe on arrival. That led to the development of the VBR Stay Safe Pledge, which has been signed by nearly 200 businesses.

“When we have our visitors come in, it is critical that they feel safe and that they are safe and that we’re abiding by the rules and that they will go back and tell others in their hometowns or their communities, ‘Hey, I was in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and they really looked out for our interest,’” he said.