Roanoke region marks 10th year of record tourism revenue

Tourism revenue in the Roanoke Valley was up in 2019, marking a 10th consecutive year of record growth.
The U.S. Travel Association reported $920 million in direct travel expenditures in the region last year, a 3% increase over the prior year. Tourism also generated more than 8,000 jobs and $66 million in state and local taxes, according to regional tourism group Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
President Landon Howard said he’s been pleased with the continued strength of travel and tourism in the region.
The growth is attributed to new hotels and restaurants, an uptick in sports tournaments, more meetings and conferences and additional transportation options.
Officials had hoped 2020 would be another record-shattering year, but those plans were thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit tourism especially hard in the spring when stay-at-home orders were in place.
The tourism group was working toward generating $1 billion in direct travel expenditures by 2021, but Howard said the downturn this year makes it unlikely that goal will be achieved.
“I think that 2022 or 2023 might be more realistic in terms of hitting that billion-dollar mark,” he said. “We look forward to getting COVID behind us.”
However, the outlook for the tourism industry began to improve after Virginia entered the third phase of reopening. Hotels sustained nearly 60% of normal revenue in July, August and September, according to VBR. Sports tournaments scheduled between July and October, which number more than 20, have also been helpful in the recovery effort.
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is working to attract travelers to the region this fall and holiday season, highlighting outdoor attractions for vacationing while remaining socially distant. Howard said the region is fortunate to have its beautiful fall leaf season, a draw for visitors.
The localities that support the tourism group — the cities of Roanoke and Salem along with Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke counties — provided $282,000 in CARES Act funding to an effort to draw visitors from North Carolina, Washington, D.C., and other parts of Virginia.
Howard said the tourism group is hopeful the industry will be operating at 70% of normal revenue by the end of the year.
Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge wants not only to draw visitors to the region, Howard said, but also to ensure they feel safe on arrival. That led to the development of the VBR Stay Safe Pledge, which has been signed by nearly 200 businesses.
“When we have our visitors come in, it is critical that they feel safe and that they are safe and that we’re abiding by the rules and that they will go back and tell others in their hometowns or their communities, ‘Hey, I was in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and they really looked out for our interest,’” he said.
Howard said he believes there’s a “true pent-up demand” for vacations that could benefit the Roanoke Valley. Many are steering clear of big cities or airplanes, preferring driving trips. And he said at this time of year, people long for the mountains.
“We hope for the best and plan for the worst in many cases,” Howard said. “But I will tell you I think we’re going to have a good fall season and go into the holidays.”
