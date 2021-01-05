Roanoke Regional Partnership names new director

The board of the Roanoke Regional Partnership has named John Hull, its current intelligence chief, to become the organization's next executive director.

Hull will succeed Beth Doughty, who retired, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Hull is a longtime partnership employee. He serves as director of marketing intelligence and has been acting director of business investment.

The organization markets Alleghany, Botetourt, Franklin, and Roanoke counties, the cities of Covington, Roanoke, and Salem, and the town of Vinton as a place to do business.

