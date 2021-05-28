Roanoke region's employers grapple with setting policies around vaccination

At Parkway Brewing in Salem, as at countless other businesses and workplaces across the country, some people are wearing face masks and others are not.
Patrons are expected to wear a mask if they have yet to receive a jab but are free to go without if they are fully vaccinated. Everyone on the production side is vaccinated, so it’s not an issue there. Employees in customer-facing roles are still masking up even though most are vaccinated, said Mike Pensinger, general manager and brewmaster.
“We talked about it and most all of them are vaccinated, but they feel that it’s just a better practice for them to do it,” he said. “It’s their choice voluntarily.”
When there's live music, it often requires customers to shout their orders across the bar.
“The spittle flies,” Pensinger said. “They’re like, you know, we’re going to put that one piece between us just to see if we can help with that.”
Though it's highly encouraged, Pensinger said Parkway has not required its staff members to get vaccinated. It’s also not asking for proof of vaccination from its customers, as Pensinger said he doesn’t want to be in the business of policing what others do, nor put employees in that difficult position.
Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to say that people who are fully vaccinated do not need to wear a mask in most settings, employers have been grappling with how to respond. Virginia lifted its mask mandate earlier this month and ended its remaining pandemic-related restrictions Friday.
It has prompted a number of questions: Do they plan to require vaccination? Will they ask for proof or operate on an honor system? Will they offer incentives to encourage employees to get vaccinated? Is it time to bring employees who have been working remotely back into the office?
“We’re getting a tremendous number of questions and inquiries from clients about return to work and about vaccination and the mask mandates. There’s no question about that,” said Tom Winn, principal and co-chair of the labor and employment practice group at Woods Rogers in Roanoke.
Winn said employers can legally require employees to be vaccinated before they can come back to the office or physical work site, though the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission recommends encouraging rather than mandating it.
Workers can refuse the vaccine in some scenarios, Winn said. The Americans with Disabilities Act provides protections for people for whom a vaccine would jeopardize their health status. Title VII would do the same for employees with firmly held religious beliefs that would preclude them from being vaccinated.
In both instances, Winn said the employer would have to explore whether a reasonable accommodation exists that would allow the employee to continue working without being vaccinated. Wearing a mask or teleworking could be examples of possible accommodations.
And if employees are represented by a union, Winn said policies and procedures requiring vaccination would likely be subject to bargaining.
Winn said the majority of the employers that his firm deals with are strongly encouraging employees to get vaccinated — with some offering incentives like gift cards or lunches — but aren't mandating it. He said education and efforts to correct misinformation are also components of many employers’ plans.
While some have promoted incentives as a useful tool, Winn said excluding people who don’t get vaccinated because of a disability or religious objection could cause problems.
“I don’t think you’re going to hear a lot of people complaining if it’s a $5 Starbucks card, but if it’s something much more significant, then I might argue, ‘Well hey, I’m being deprived of this opportunity for this incentive because of my disability or because of my religious belief.’ There could be objections on that basis,” he said.
While the EEOC has made it clear that asking about an employee’s vaccination status is allowed, Winn said employers need to be cautious about asking follow-up questions if they learn that an employee hasn’t been vaccinated, as they could broach topics like disability and religion as a result.
He recommended that someone in human resources handle such issues and that companies develop consistent practices to avoid any potential appearance of discrimination.
Doing 'the right thing'
Dr. Cynthia Morrow, director of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, said local businesses and organizations are “empowered” to set their own policies in regard to vaccination.
“The guidelines are clear that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors and that people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors,” she said. “How that’s implemented is going to be very dependent on each business’ recommendation.”
It’s up to individual business leaders and policymakers to decide whether to require proof of vaccination, Morrow said. Everyone who was vaccinated should have received a CDC card recording it, so employers could ask to see those. But, she said, everyone has heard stories of people falsifying the cards.
“I would hope that everybody does the right thing,” Morrow said. “The right thing to do for anybody who’s not vaccinated is to be fully masked when they’re indoors with non-household members.”
Morrow expressed support for businesses offering incentives to encourage their employees to be vaccinated, noting that there have been instances in which it increases uptake rates.
“The more creative employers are, the businesses are, the better,” she said, citing paid leave, one-time bonuses, free meals and gift cards as examples of incentives.
Morrow also said she’s of the mind that offering incentives is preferable to punishment, though it would ultimately be up to an employer to determine consequences for unvaccinated employees who fail to wear masks in the office.
“There are so many different ideas out there and I would strongly encourage businesses to look at incentives and to see what is best for the people that they serve and the people who work with them,” she said.
A variety of approaches
Employers in the region are taking a variety of approaches in setting policies around vaccination and masking.
The CDC still recommends that everyone, regardless of their vaccination status, wear a mask in health care settings, and Carilion Clinic continues to require masks for all its employees, said spokeswoman Hannah Curtis, noting that many administrative staff members have regular contact with clinical employees.
Kroger adjusted its guidelines to reflect those from the CDC, and as of May 20 fully vaccinated customers and the majority of employees were no longer required to wear masks in stores, distribution centers, plants or offices.
Unvaccinated Kroger employees are still required to wear a mask, along with staff in pharmacy and clinic locations. Customers who are not vaccinated are also asked to mask up.
Kroger has offered a one-time $100 payment to employees who receive full doses of the vaccine and provide proof to human resources. But employees who can’t be vaccinated for medical or religious reasons are still eligible for the payment if they complete an educational health and safety course, according to a news release from the company.
Advance Auto no longer requires fully vaccinated employees or customers to wear stores in masks, distribution centers or offices unless state or local regulations mandate it, according to spokesman Darryl Carr. The company is “actively encouraging” its employees to get vaccinated, he said, but doesn't require proof of vaccination or offer any incentives.
Employees who have been working remotely for Roanoke-based accounting firm Brown Edwards have started to return to the office, and if they’re fully vaccinated, they can do so without a mask.
Dorcas Parks, the company’s chief human resources officer, said Brown Edwards hasn't been asking employees about their vaccination status.
“We’re trusting our employees to be honest and be professionals and to wear the mask if they are not comfortable without it or if they’re not vaccinated,” she said.
Brown Edwards did not fully close its offices or require all employees to work from home throughout the pandemic, Parks said, but those who could were encouraged to do so. Precautions were put in place for those who remained in the office. In addition to wearing a mask, Parks said each day employees were asked to answer a series of screening questions through an app before they came into the building.
In the early stages of the pandemic, Parks estimated that about 15% of employees continued to work in the office. When tax season rolled around, additional staff members started to trickle in, and with the lifting of various safety measures, more have followed.
Parks said she expects that Brown Edwards will continue to allow a hybrid option in which employees work a few days at home and a few days at the office. In a survey of employees last fall, Parks said about 25% of respondents indicated they wanted to continue working from home and another 25% expressed a desire for a hybrid option.