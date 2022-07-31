Roanoke Starbucks blends with percolating union movement

When workers at a Starbucks in Buffalo, New York, announced they were launching a campaign to unionize last year, Ryan Collins wanted to feel hopeful for them, but feared it would turn out to be hopeless.

The 21-year-old barista, who works at the coffee chain’s cafe at The Bridges in Roanoke, thought about the sheer size of Starbucks, which opposed the union push — nearly 9,000 corporate-run locations nationwide. Not a union among them at the time.

The odds seemed stacked against the Buffalo crew, Collins said. The company had the resources and the power.

“Starbucks is a big corporation,” he said. “I just thought that there was no way.”

But then, something surprising happened. The Buffalo store won its union vote, and was certified by the National Labor Relations Board in December (votes at two other Buffalo-area cafes were disputed at the time).

That was followed up by union announcements at a string of other Starbucks in more states — rapidly expanding the number of unionized cafes from one in December to more than 200 today.

In June, The Bridges Starbucks, located in Roanoke’s growing innovation corridor near the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC, joined those ranks, voting 14-0 in favor of forming a union.

The milestone marked what local labor advocates hope is a new era in the union movement.

“This is an energy boost,” said Chuck Simpson, of the Western Virginia Labor Federation, adding he’d been immediately impressed with the Bridges Starbucks workers when he met them earlier this year.

The group was young, diverse and motivated to fight for change, he said. That is what the future of organized labor needs.

“For the longest time, unionism has been represented by old, white men,” said Simpson, who’s been a labor activist for over 25 years and who counts himself among those descriptors.

“We don’t need that anymore,” he said. “That’s to be done away with ... We need our labor unions to look like the workforce and like the workers who are out here making the dollars for these corporations.”

The Roanoke cafe, which will be a unit of Starbucks Workers United, will now work to negotiate a contract with the company that the new union hopes will result in better wages, improved safety measures and other protections.

The work is far from over, organizers said. But supporters like Collins said they’re embarking on this next phase with something they didn’t have before — a sense of hope in what’s possible.

“I’m feeling very optimistic,” Collins said after June’s vote to unionize. “It’s just like a breath of fresh air.”

The new wave of attention on worker organizing is fueling a surge in union elections. In the nine-month span between October and May, a total of 1,892 union petitions were filed, a nearly 60% jump over what federal authorities handled during the entire 12 months of the prior fiscal year, according to new data just released this month.

The movement is also swooping into industries and demographics where union engagement was previously low.

Union membership, long dominated by blue collar fields and public sector jobs, hits its lowest rates when looking at the food and service industries, according to 2021 figures released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Younger workers and part-time workers were also significantly less likely to be part of a union. Union activity was at its lowest, clocking in at just over 4%, among people ages 16 to 24. The highest levels of union membership, meanwhile, were reported among those who fell in the age range of 45 to 54.

Simpson, whose labor group covers an area spanning from Winchester to the Tennessee border, said he first started sensing a change during the pandemic.

Service workers were asked to put themselves on the line at the height of COVID-19’s spread in order to keep stores open but didn’t feel they were being protected or respected in return, he said.

Union activists started hearing from non-union workers who were distressed by a lack of consistent health safeguards, he said, and who hoped that labor groups could help bring about better, statewide standards.

Virginia, with the support of groups like the AFL-CIO, would go on to become the first state to issue emergency COVID regulations for workplaces.

Workers continued to feel the pressure as the pandemic wore on, Simpson added. Hazard pay that was introduced by some employers would be phased out while reports of hefty executive compensation packages continued to hit the news.

“That’s the reason you see this in retail,” he said. “Because people are tired of seeing their CEOs making millions and millions of dollars. While they’re having to scrimp and scrape to meet their needs, have their benefits, pay for their families.”

“It’s like, OK, we can make the money for you. We can make your company run. But we get no respect.”

The new burst of interest in unionizing has spurred discussion about what it will translate to long term for labor groups.

Union membership has been in a steady downturn nationwide for decades. In 2021, 10.3% of workers or about 14 million people were in a union.

In 1983, when the earliest federal data on the point is available, that rate was 20.1% or about 17.7 million unionized workers.

The recent wave of new union elections hasn’t been met with universal support. The high-profile battle to unionize an Amazon warehouse in Alabama met with defeat, although another warehouse in Staten Island went on to vote to organize, creating the first union among the e-commerce giant’s operations.

Some Starbucks locations, including one in Springfield, Virginia, rejected proposals to unionize in worker ballots cast earlier this year. The company itself has been opposed to the union drives.

“From the beginning, we’ve been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us, and that conviction has not changed,” Starbucks spokesman Reggie Borges said in a statement issued to multiple news outlets over the past several weeks. Starbucks has long referred to its employees as its partners.

Public opinion of unions remains favorable with a majority of Americans viewing the decades-long erosion in union membership as bad for workers and bad for the country, according to a January poll conducted by the Pew Research Center.

Companies ranging from Starbucks to REI to Apple are seeing unions forming in their retail stores for the first time in a generation (The Roanoke Times newsroom has been unionized since 2020).

Dan Bowling, a labor attorney who now teaches at Duke University, said the pushes ⁠— particularly at Starbucks ⁠— have brought new visibility to labor organizing.

Perceptions are shifting, he said in an interview this month with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The question that remains to be seen is whether it will lead to lasting change.

“I absolutely think there’s a change in the air,” Bowling said. “But will that result in a change on the ground?”

For Mary Drue Brocious, a barista and union organizer at the Bridges Starbucks, that change already feels afoot.

The cafe was the first, not only in Roanoke but in all of Southwest Virginia, to become unionized when its June 27 ballots were counted. It joined a growing roster of other Starbucks in Richmond, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia.

Brocious, 24, is hopeful more Southwest stores will be adding their names to that list, inspired as the Bridges crew was by the movement that she said they saw as growing like wildlife across the country.

“We made it, and I’m so proud of my coworkers. I’m proud of everyone in the country who has formed a Starbucks union,” she said during a rally held earlier this month to celebrate the Bridges cafe’s vote.

“We all love working at Starbucks, and we’re willing to fight to make our workplace livable,” she said at the event, which was attended by workers, labor advocates and politicians ranging from Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, to city council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones.

Speaking afterward, Brocious said the crew was ready to meet with the company as equals ⁠— partners in more than name alone ⁠— to discuss how to create a better workplace. There was a sense of relief to being a formally recognized union, and the platform and protections that come with it, she added.

“It feels like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders,” she said. “We can finally have a voice in the company.”