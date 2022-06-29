Roanoke Starbucks first in valley to unionize, joins growing national movement

The Starbucks store at The Bridges, just off Franklin Road in Roanoke near the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine, has voted to join the growing movement to unionize workers across the national coffee chain.

Employees at the local store voted 14-0 to unionize their outlet, according to an announcement the campaign shared on social media Tuesday.

"The votes are in, and we are UNANIMOUS!," organizers wrote.

The store is the first Starbucks to unionize in the Roanoke Valley, and is part of a wave of more than 170 Starbucks that have been organizing nationwide so far.

The Roanoke coffeeshop filed its petition to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board in February. "Starbucks' mission and values is to inspire and nurture the human spirit. We believe in making this mission true for all Starbucks partners. The human spirit thrives on cooperation, unity, and love. When you love something, you fight for it," read a post from the group at the time.

In April, five Starbucks in Richmond became the first in the commonwealth to vote to form a union. That was quickly followed by pro-union votes at more Starbucks in Northern Virginia.

