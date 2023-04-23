Emily Clark claimed the first spot in line 11 hours before Record Store Day officially started at The Vintage Vault Saturday morning.

Clark, a city employee and Roanoke resident, considers herself a Swiftie, or a superfan of pop culture icon Taylor Swift. She was at the independent record store to purchase Swift’s 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions,” a special vinyl release exclusively for Record Store Day.

Sitting in a camping chair with a bag of supplies nearby, Clark was the first of several other Swifties and record fans in a line that snaked up to the second level of the Crafteria building in downtown Roanoke. Clark wore a pastel colored knitted sweater with the words “Taylor’s Version,” a reference to the artist's efforts to rerecord early albums in order to own the rights to her own songs.

The fashion choice complimented the spirit of the day in which “people who make up the world of the record store — the staff, the customers, and the artists — to come together and celebrate the unique culture of a record store and the special role they play in their communities,” according to RecordStoreDay.com.

Dave Bradley, co-owner of The Vintage Vault, the independent record store located in the Crafteria building on Church Avenue, said the special vinyl releases and promotional products made exclusively for the day are good for business.

“It’s a little bit better than Black Friday,” said Bradley. “We do this for the customers, mainly. It’s good for us, too, obviously. It’s a big day, you know. We like it. We love it.”