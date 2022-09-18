Roanoke Times Sunday Business names and changes for the week of Sept. 18, 2022

EDUCATION

Julia Allen has joined Virginia Tech’s College of Architecture, Arts and Design as assistant dean of advancement.

Leslie O’Brien, director of Collections and Technical Services and assistant professor of University Libraries at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of assistant professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Anne-Marie Knoblauch has been named director of Virginia Tech’s School of Visual Arts, now part of the newly restructured College of Architecture, Arts and Design.

Leigh Anne Kelley has been named director of communications for the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

Janine S. Hiller, professor of business law in the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech, has been conferred the title of professor emerita by the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors.

Amy Stoakley Sebring has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer at Virginia Tech.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made three appointments to the Roanoke Higher Education Authority Board of Trustees.

Shatenita Horton has been appointed to a four-year term. Tracy H. Nester and G. Lyn Hayth III have been re-appointed to second four-year terms.

ENGINEERING

John Schott has been named chief executive officer of Pulaski climate tech company MOVA.

LAW

William T. Wilson, of the Law Office of William T. Wilson in Covington, was awarded the Ed Chambers Memorial Award by the Virginia State Bar at the VSB Council Meeting in June.

MEDICAL

Dr. Kim Lower has joined Roanoke Valley Speech and Hearing Center as an audiologist.

OTHER

Kaelyn Spickler has joined Roanoke County as public information specialist in the Public Information Office.

Bruce Loving has been named to the board and as regional vice president of the Alpha of Virginia Association of Phi Beta Kappa.