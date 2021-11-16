Roanoke Times to relocate office within downtown

After 107 years at 201 Campbell Ave. S.W., The Roanoke Times will move its offices from the north to the south side of city hall, continuing a 135-year tradition of operating downtown.

Regional President Samuel Worthington announced Tuesday the newspaper will be moving its offices into the Commonwealth Building, located at 220 Church Ave. S.W.

“Our new location will retain our commitment to downtown Roanoke but will be in a more modern space that reflects our digital newsgathering path forward,” Worthington said.

The newspaper will be vacating its historic home this winter, as the city of Roanoke purchased the building, and a newspaper distribution center at 207 Salem Ave., from BH Media Group Inc. in October for $5.85 million. The last day in the offices for most employees will be Nov. 26.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The newsroom, advertising and circulation departments will continue to publish and operate virtually while the new leased space is being prepared. The newspaper is printed in Lynchburg at The News & Advance.