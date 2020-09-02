Roanoke to get test track for truck, motorcycle licensing

The project is the brainchild of developer Mike Hamlar, who found and leased the site from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. His firm expects to spend about $1 million on construction. The DMV is thinking it might be finished later this year.

Hamlar, president of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory, is wearing his real estate developer’s hat for this project. He is president of Franklin Road Junction LLC, a development company that belongs to his wife, Katina Hamlar, and K.C. Bratton, a business partner.

Franklin Road Junction is good at finding sites that fit project needs but whose availability is not readily apparent, because they are not listed on the market or for another reason, Hamlar said.

The airport bought the Thirlane property in 2003 and considers it surplus but was not advertising it as available. Airport officials have a long-term plan to market surplus property, but the marketing has not yet begun. The property sits outside the airport operations area beside a propane distributor and a mobile home park. Two homes once stood there, but they were removed years ago.

Hamlar’s group found the site “just riding around look at different areas and properties,” he said. When Hamlar presented his plan, airport officials agreed.