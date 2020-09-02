Roanoke to get test track for truck, motorcycle licensing

An outdoor facility will be constructed in the Roanoke Valley for Virginia licensing officials to test the skills of would-be commercial truck drivers and motorcyclists.
It will be a new location for the Department of Motor Vehicles, with a paved and marked test area for trucks, a test area for motorcycles and a 1,200-square-foot office with parking, project officials said.
The address is on Thirlane Road, a short drive from DMV’s main Roanoke Valley office.
Trucking companies, bus companies, contractors and school systems in the area have been asking for such a facility because the closest test facility for obtaining a commercial driver’s license, or CDL, is in Martinsville.
Martinsville’s site “was very, very inefficient for people obtaining CDLs in the Roanoke Valley,” said Barry Holland, president of Lawrence Transportation, a locally based trucking company.
The trip to and from Martinsville takes close to a day and ties up not just the licensing candidate, but a licensed driver and a company truck. In response, Lawrence began hiring new drivers mostly from truck-driving schools because they were already licensed.
“We chased some of the DMV executives over the years fussing about this thing,” Holland said.
Finally, the valley will have its own off-road testing center. And with a test center nearby, Lawrence can hope to go back to hiring and training its own drivers to some degree, Holland said.
The project is the brainchild of developer Mike Hamlar, who found and leased the site from Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. His firm expects to spend about $1 million on construction. The DMV is thinking it might be finished later this year.
Hamlar, president of Hamlar-Curtis Funeral Home and Crematory, is wearing his real estate developer’s hat for this project. He is president of Franklin Road Junction LLC, a development company that belongs to his wife, Katina Hamlar, and K.C. Bratton, a business partner.
Franklin Road Junction is good at finding sites that fit project needs but whose availability is not readily apparent, because they are not listed on the market or for another reason, Hamlar said.
The airport bought the Thirlane property in 2003 and considers it surplus but was not advertising it as available. Airport officials have a long-term plan to market surplus property, but the marketing has not yet begun. The property sits outside the airport operations area beside a propane distributor and a mobile home park. Two homes once stood there, but they were removed years ago.
Hamlar’s group found the site “just riding around look at different areas and properties,” he said. When Hamlar presented his plan, airport officials agreed.
“This was all Mike’s initiative. He brought it to us and we saw an opportunity,” said Tim Bradshaw, who directs the airport.
DMV signed a 10-year deal to lease the test center from Franklin Road with two five-year extensions possible.
