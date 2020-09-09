Roanoke Valley coalition offers blueprint to attack addictions

“This is a community-based problem. The ravages of addiction have an impact on families. It has an impact on businesses, and obviously on individuals,” he said. “But it also becomes justice-involved and has an impact on our courts. If we can reduce all those impacts, we are going to make our community much more whole and much more wholesome.”

When the collective formed in September 2018, it had 60 members, each with some piece of the opioid epidemic who were looking to join forces. The Hope Initiative, a volunteer effort to connect people with addictions to services, was sprouting from its nascent origin of limited hours at the Bradley Free Clinic.

Janine Underwood, director of the free clinic and co-chair of the collective’s steering committee, said the collective continues to grow with new partners, and its work has continued throughout the pandemic to address addictions that are worsening under the stress and isolation of the last six months.

Kimberly Horn, a professor at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and co-chair of the steering committee, walked through the blueprint and its five key components: prevention, treatment, crisis response, recovery and child and family support. Under each category, several priorities are listed that localities throughout the valley could prioritize to best meet their needs, she said.