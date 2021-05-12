Roanoke Valley gas supplies bolstered by second pipeline

The Roanoke Valley has had an ally this week in the fuel shortage emergency: a local branch of the PPL, formerly the Plantation Pipe Line, which links Louisiana refineries with the Southeastern United States. Houston-based Kinder Morgan depicts the line as an 8-inch branch that enters the Roanoke Valley from the southeast and feeds two terminals.

The gasoline shortage in the headlines since last week was set in motion by a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. of Georgia.

Colonial responded by shutting down its pipeline, which moves about 45% of the East Coast's fuel and follows a similar though longer route to the PPL up the middle of the state. While Colonial restarted operations Wednesday evening, it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said.

“You have an alternative supplier, which we don't have for example in Richmond,” said Michael O'Connor, president and CEO of the Richmond-based Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association.

On Tuesday, as lines were forming at gas stations across the state and some outages were reported, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia.

