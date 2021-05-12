Roanoke Valley gas supplies bolstered by second pipeline

The Roanoke Valley has had an ally this week in the fuel shortage emergency: a local branch of the PPL, formerly the Plantation Pipe Line, which links Louisiana refineries with the Southeastern United States. Houston-based Kinder Morgan depicts the line as an 8-inch branch that enters the Roanoke Valley from the southeast and feeds two terminals.
The gasoline shortage in the headlines since last week was set in motion by a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. of Georgia.
Colonial responded by shutting down its pipeline, which moves about 45% of the East Coast's fuel and follows a similar though longer route to the PPL up the middle of the state. While Colonial restarted operations Wednesday evening, it will take several days for deliveries to return to normal, the company said.
“You have an alternative supplier, which we don't have for example in Richmond,” said Michael O'Connor, president and CEO of the Richmond-based Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association.
On Tuesday, as lines were forming at gas stations across the state and some outages were reported, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia.
The PPL does not supply 100% of the valley's gasoline, so the Roanoke region still feels the effects of the Colonial Pipeline's outage, but the PPL was operating normally Wednesday as far as O'Connor knew.
At one time, two pipelines, the PPL and a branch of the Colonial Pipeline, conveyed fuel to large storage tanks at area petroleum terminals. The Colonial branch, known as Line 25, was permanently shut down in 2018.
Atul Patel, owner of 10 area convenience stores, called the PPL "the only reason some of the stations are getting fuel."
He urged consumers to limit driving between home and work and to not buy fuel out of fear that gasoline will run out. He predicted gasoline will be widely available as usual by Monday. Only six of his 10 stores sell gas and, of the six, only two had gasoline available for purchase Wednesday afternoon, he said.
A tanker could deliver to one of his stores without gas Wednesday night or Thursday morning, he said.
To stretch the supplies in his tanks, he planned later Wednesday afternoon to set a purchase limit of five or 10 gallons per customer to run as long as the state fuel emergency declaration. He plans to station an extra employee near the pumps to enforce the cap, he said.
The Associated Press contributed information to this report.