Tourism promoters will post pictures of the countryside from the Roanoke Valley and nearby communities in mass transit systems of Northern Virginia to suggest vacationing here.

The newly announced spring marketing campaign, which also relies on email and social media messaging, will tag this area as a “Metro Mountain Destination.”

“Here you can take this gorgeous hike on the Appalachian Trail and have stunning views and you take a 10-minute drive and you’re sipping a craft cocktail or maybe you’re checking out the Taubman’s latest top-notch exhibit,” said Kathryn Lucas, spokeswoman for Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge is the tourism and convention office funded by the cities of Roanoke, Salem and the counties of Botetourt, Franklin and Roanoke. Lucas said the agency expects to spend $500,000 to present “Virginia’s Blue Ridge as an accessible and convenient vacation destination” for residents of Northern Virginia, the District of Columbia and Maryland.

The campaign, which runs from April through June, is intended to reach individuals interested in travel, outdoor recreation and road trips and specifies that they can get here by car, train or plane.

Campaigners have scheduled “takeover” periods in which only pictures and messages about the Roanoke Valley will appear in one high-traffic station on the Silver Line train between Dulles International Airport and Washington, D.C., for four weeks at a time. The exteriors of 30 buses will carry the messaging for eight weeks. In addition, the ads will appear on cell phones, Facebook and streaming services.

Campaign representatives will pitch story ideas to publications and plan to design in-person events, such as a gathering of alums who attended college in this region, Lucas said.

Staff members employed by the tourism office designed the campaign and, before making a final commitment to begin, ran it by outside marketing professionals who gave positive feedback, Lucas said. One reviewer, Salem marketing company owner David Robertson, described the campaign as impressive, the release said.