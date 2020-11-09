Roanoke's Dickens of a Christmas is reimagined, with no parade but many smaller events

Downtown Roanoke’s Dickens of a Christmas will look different this year, with a virtual tree lighting and no parade.
The event, which typically runs over three Fridays in December, typically attracts an estimated 35,000 to 40,000 people. Normally, such crowds are welcome downtown — it means foot traffic for restaurants and retailers — but not during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Downtown Roanoke Inc. announced Monday that it had reimagined the event as 25 Days of Dickens. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 18, a variety of free festive events will take place downtown, with the goal of bringing cheer to the community and shoppers and diners to local businesses, many of which have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The colder months often bring a slowdown in business, meaning restaurants and retailers rely on Dickens of a Christmas to give them a boost even in normal years, said Jaime Clark, spokesperson for Downtown Roanoke Inc. The pandemic makes the event all the more important, even if it’s scaled down and spread over 25 days.
Clark said many downtown businesses urged DRI not to cancel Dickens, which has been running for 37 years. So the organization made some changes.
The tree lighting will take place virtually this year and will be broadcast live on WDBJ-7 on Nov. 24. There will be additional lighting elements downtown, along with 50 stars decorated by a local artist hanging from the farmers market stalls. Northwest Ace Hardware donated supplies so businesses could decorate their storefronts.
These efforts are designed to make downtown festive, Clark said, encouraging people to go for a stroll and pop into shops and restaurants.
Events scheduled for this year include live performances from Opera Roanoke and the Southwest Virginia Ballet at Elmwood Park, a bike ride to take in the downtown lights, story time and hot chocolate at the library and family photo sessions in front of the city’s Christmas tree.
A new addition is the Elf on the Shelf Adventure, in which kids — or adults young at heart, Clark said — are tasked with locating the elves in 14 downtown stores. They’re given a passport to be stamped at each location and can then enter a drawing for a $1,000 prize.
Chocolatepaper is one of the stores participating. Melissa Palmer, co-owner of the stationery and chocolate shop, said she liked that the Elf on the Shelf Adventure is a collaborative effort among downtown businesses.
“It’s kind of a fun little scavenger hunt-type thing,” she said. “We thought we wanted to participate in that fun.”
Normally, Palmer said, Chocolatepaper is packed during Dickens of a Christmas Fridays. But it can’t be “elbow to elbow” this year. The store is making some changes of its own for the holidays, such as separate entrances and exits, and remains vigilant in its sanitation routine.
“We have not let our guard down,” she said.
Palmer said she hopes people will pick and choose the parts of the 25 Days of Dickens they wish to participate in and shop as they can. She voiced appreciation for DRI’s effort to keep things festive but also safe.
Laura Duckworth, co-owner of The Gift Niche, applauded DRI’s work in supporting merchants through the holiday season.
“It’s going to be a whole lot different, but I think they're doing the best they can do to give us a Dickens of a Christmas,” she said.
Small businesses need this event, Duckworth said. With so many people working from home, weekdays downtown are terribly slow. Weekends are better, but not enough to sustain them.
Normally, she said, Dickens of a Christmas increases the foot traffic at her store by thousands. That boost helps carry the store through the slower winter months.
“We’re struggling and everybody down on the market is struggling,” she said. “If people want the market to survive as they know it and have restaurants and vendors, they need to come down and spend some money.”
Larry Davidson, of the men’s clothing store Davidsons, said it’s hard to know how successful the reimagined Dickens will be, though he offered a “salute” to DRI for getting creative with the event.
Shopping patterns are surely affected by the number of COVID-19 cases in the region, he said. But it’s also obvious to Davidson that people are looking for outdoor activities. He said this past weekend, when the weather was nice, downtown was bustling.
“They want to take advantage of the Christmas spirit and they want to enjoy things with their children, and so it has every possibility of being a fresh way of celebrating,” he said of 25 Days of Dickens.
