Roanoke's Dickens of a Christmas is reimagined, with no parade but many smaller events

“We have not let our guard down,” she said.

Palmer said she hopes people will pick and choose the parts of the 25 Days of Dickens they wish to participate in and shop as they can. She voiced appreciation for DRI’s effort to keep things festive but also safe.

Laura Duckworth, co-owner of The Gift Niche, applauded DRI’s work in supporting merchants through the holiday season.

“It’s going to be a whole lot different, but I think they're doing the best they can do to give us a Dickens of a Christmas,” she said.

Small businesses need this event, Duckworth said. With so many people working from home, weekdays downtown are terribly slow. Weekends are better, but not enough to sustain them.

Normally, she said, Dickens of a Christmas increases the foot traffic at her store by thousands. That boost helps carry the store through the slower winter months.

“We’re struggling and everybody down on the market is struggling,” she said. “If people want the market to survive as they know it and have restaurants and vendors, they need to come down and spend some money.”