Roanoke's financial picture better than expected, despite pandemic

Roanoke’s city finances have remained in remarkably good shape despite the COVID-19 pandemic, city council members learned last week.
During a council retreat to talk about the city budget, Director of Finance Amelia Merchant told members that revenues in the spring and summer exceeded expectations. The city’s budget writers had anticipated steep drop-offs in tax collections as statewide restrictions limited business activity.
However, sales tax revenues have remained strong, as have real estate, personal property and business license revenues. All told, local revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30 added up to $204 million, which was about $8 million more than the city had anticipated when it rewrote the budget at the beginning of the pandemic.
In fact, the city actually hit the original revenue mark it had set when it approved the budget last year.
The better-than-expected financial picture was a bit of good news even as Roanoke and the rest of the country continue to grapple with COVID-19.
“When we looked at the potential impact in February, we were very pessimistic,” Merchant said in an interview last week. “We didn’t know what impacts COVID-19 would have on citizens’ behavior. During uncertainty, we err on the side of being conservative.”
City council made about $8 million in spending reductions last spring, when the Office of Management and Budget was forced to rewrite the city budget three times as pandemic restrictions were imposed by Gov. Ralph Northam.
Now, some of those cuts are being restored, Merchant said. The city will spend nearly $3 million on previously planned projects that include renovations to the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court clerk’s office, Melrose Avenue streetscape improvements, replacement of escalators and stairway and elevator repairs in the City Market pedestrian walkway, and repairs and conversions of tennis courts in city parks.
The city will add $2.9 million to its capital projects contingency fund, restore $550,000 for the city vehicle fleet and return funds for paving, sidewalks, city hall security cameras and deferred maintenance to the police department. The additions will be considered a one-time restoration of funds, Merchant said.
She said the city’s cautious approach to budgeting allowed it to increase spending when revenues performed better than expected.
“If we had not drawn back [on spending], you can’t get that money back because the programs have already been delivered,” she said. “So, we cautiously pulled back, knowing that if things performed better we could always restore things.”
Real estate revenues exceeded budgeted expectations by more than $800,000, bringing in $88.6 million into city coffers. Sales taxes added up to $22.2 million, about $650,000 more than budgeted.
Hotels performed considerably better than expected, as the city’s occupancy revenues were nearly 50% higher than anticipated.
“We see that as an indication that the hotel industry is rebounding faster than expected,” Merchant said.
Restaurants, however, have not rebounded as quickly, judging by the lagging revenues from prepared food and beverage. Restaurant taxes brought in about $13.3 million, which fell more than $3.2 million short of the budget writers’ conservative expectations.
Merchant stressed that the figures will need to be confirmed through an audit in the coming months.
The rosy financial picture could be marred as Roanoke and Southwest Virginia deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases. If the pandemic worsens through the winter, and if shoppers curtail spending and businesses and workers face more restrictions, Roanoke’s revenues could face a reversal.
“We hope the good trends continue and that consumer behavior remains positive and things continue to improve,” Merchant said. “Considering where we are in COVID-19, things could be worse. But if it continues, further negative impacts could occur.”
