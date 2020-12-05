Roanoke's financial picture better than expected, despite pandemic

Roanoke’s city finances have remained in remarkably good shape despite the COVID-19 pandemic, city council members learned last week.

During a council retreat to talk about the city budget, Director of Finance Amelia Merchant told members that revenues in the spring and summer exceeded expectations. The city’s budget writers had anticipated steep drop-offs in tax collections as statewide restrictions limited business activity.

However, sales tax revenues have remained strong, as have real estate, personal property and business license revenues. All told, local revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30 added up to $204 million, which was about $8 million more than the city had anticipated when it rewrote the budget at the beginning of the pandemic.

In fact, the city actually hit the original revenue mark it had set when it approved the budget last year.

The better-than-expected financial picture was a bit of good news even as Roanoke and the rest of the country continue to grapple with COVID-19.

“When we looked at the potential impact in February, we were very pessimistic,” Merchant said in an interview last week. “We didn’t know what impacts COVID-19 would have on citizens’ behavior. During uncertainty, we err on the side of being conservative.”